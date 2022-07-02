Coast Guard suspends search for fisherman who went overboard off Martha’s Vineyard

Following a 36-hour effort, officials on Saturday suspended their search for a fisherman who is believed to have fallen overboard from a fishing vessel off the coast of Martha’s Vineyard early Friday, according to the Coast Guard.

The 54-year-old man, whose name has not been released, was part of a four-man crew headed to New Bedford aboard the 77-foot Susan Rose, according to previous Globe reporting. The vessel’s home port is in Point Judith, R.I.

The search was suspended pending new developments at about 1:30 p.m., the Coast Guard said on Twitter. He was discovered missing from the boat around 1:30 a.m. Friday.