Hyannis man arrested on OUI and gun charges after traffic stop in Reading

Laberge is expected to be arraigned in Woburn District Court on Tuesday, police said.

Joshua Laberge faces charges including carrying a loaded firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without FID, and operating under the influence of liquor, second offense, Reading police said in a statement.

A 36-year-old Hyannis man was arrested on OUI and firearms charges Friday night after he was pulled over in Reading for allegedly driving erratically, police said.

State Police put out a be on the lookout alert at 9:30 p.m. for a gray Chevrolet Silverado that had almost struck a guardrail in the area of Interstate 95 northbound near exit 57 in Reading, the statement said.

A Reading police officer saw a vehicle matching the description in the area of Walkers Brook Drive, moving erratically and making multiple violations, including crossing over multiple lanes without signaling, police said.

The officer stopped the vehicle and noticed that Laberge’s eyes were glassy and bloodshot and that there was a strong odor of alcohol coming from him, police said. Laberge submitted to field sobriety tests and allegedly failed them.

He was placed under arrest and taken to the Reading Police Department, the statement said. Police searched Laberge’s car and found a bag that contained a loaded 9mm handgun and multiple rounds of ammunition, according to the statement. The handgun was later discovered to be unregistered.

Laberge was also not licensed to carry a gun, the statement said. Police also found several empty containers of alcohol in the car, according to the statement.

Reading Police Chief David Clark said that officers made the roadways safer “by arresting an impaired driver who was seen operating his vehicle in a highly dangerous manner.”

“They also were able to make the community at large safer by taking an unregistered firearm off the streets,” Clark said in the statement.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.