Marchers carrying flags for white supremacist group move through downtown Boston

Dressed in khaki pants, navy T-shirts and wearing white neck gaiters, sunglasses, and baseball caps, the marchers were videotaped in well-known spots along the Freedom Trail. Some of the participants held shields as they walked through the city in step with a snare drum.

Demonstrators carrying flags for the white supremacist group Patriot Front marched Saturday afternoon through downtown Boston, according to social media posts.

“To the white supremacists who ran through downtown today: When we march, we don’t hide our faces. Your hate is as cowardly as it is disgusting, and it goes against all that Boston stands for,” she wrote.

Writing on Twitter, Robert Trestan, executive director of the Anti-Defamation League in New England said the group’s presence on the historic route on the Fourth of July weekend “is an insult to all who fought for freedom, equality, justice.”

A Boston police spokeswoman said the department received a report at about 12:30 p.m. about a group of demonstrators marching toward the Old State House and City Hall Plaza. The spokeswoman said she didn’t have information about the group’s identity and said there had been no reports of problems.

Social media users published videos, some with a watermark bearing the address for the Patriot Front’s website, showing the group marching through Downtown Crossing and standing in front of Back Bay Station, the Boston Public Library in Copley Square, Haymarket, and the Old State House.

The Southern Poverty Law Center describes the Patriot Front as a Texas-based white nationalist hate group that split from the fascist organization, Vanguard American, following the deadly “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Va., in 2017.

In June, police in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho arrested 31 men associated with the Patriot Front who were packed into a U-Haul truck, allegedly en route to cause a violent disruption at a Pride celebration. Authorities charged them with misdemeanor conspiracy to riot. Thomas Ryan Rousseau, who has been identified by the Southern Poverty Law Center as the Patriot Front’s leader, was among those arrested in Idaho.

Between November 2017 and December, the ADL documented more than 600 incidents in Massachusetts involving Patriot Front. The incidents included the distribution of Patriot Front propaganda and acts of vandalism, ADL records show.





