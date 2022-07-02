fb-pixel Skip to main content

Person suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing on Tremont Street

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated July 2, 2022, 19 minutes ago

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed on Tremont Street on Saturday afternoon, Boston police said.

The person was stabbed at 139 Tremont St. at 3:03 p.m., Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston police, said. An online map shows that address within Boston Common.

The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No further information was immediately available.

