Person suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing on Tremont Street

A person suffered life-threatening injuries after they were stabbed on Tremont Street on Saturday afternoon, Boston police said.
The person was stabbed at 139 Tremont St. at 3:03 p.m., Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston police, said. An online map shows that address within Boston Common.
The victim, whose identity was not released, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
No further information was immediately available.
