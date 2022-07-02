Severe thunderstorms expected to hit Saturday afternoon

Storms are expected to move in Saturday afternoon with a round of strong to severe thunderstorms expected between 3 and 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Damaging wind gusts and isolated hail could accompany the rain.
The storms will be making their way over through Massachusetts from the northwest to the southeast part of the state.
“We have a cold front that’s going to be dropping out of the northwest. We’re already seeing showers and thunderstorms warm-up along the line from northern Berkshire county down into northeast Pennsylvania. This line will move across the area,” said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the weather service.
Advertisement
“Basically the Route 2 corridor will see them first then [they’ll be] dropping down through central Worcester county over towards Boston metro, then continuing to slide on down to Rhode Island, southeastern Massachusetts to Cape Cod and the islands,” said Dunham.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued Saturday afternoon with Boston and central Mass. having a slightly increased risk for severe storms compared to Cape Cod and Islands.
Warm weather is expected Sunday and Monday as a cold front sweeps across the region bringing drier and less humid air, according to the NWS.
Monday will see “sunny skies, high to lower 80s,” according to Dunham — perfect weather for outdoor celebrations.
“As far as humidity goes it’s going to feel really nice because even though the temperatures get up to the low 80s the dew point temperatures will be down into the low to mid-50s,” he said.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.