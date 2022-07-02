Severe thunderstorms expected to hit Saturday afternoon

Storms are expected to move in Saturday afternoon with a round of strong to severe thunderstorms expected between 3 and 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Damaging wind gusts and isolated hail could accompany the rain.

The storms will be making their way over through Massachusetts from the northwest to the southeast part of the state.

“We have a cold front that’s going to be dropping out of the northwest. We’re already seeing showers and thunderstorms warm-up along the line from northern Berkshire county down into northeast Pennsylvania. This line will move across the area,” said Alan Dunham, a meteorologist with the weather service.