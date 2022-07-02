fb-pixel Skip to main content

Six people, including children, seriously injured in Wrentham crash

By Nick Stoico Globe Correspondent,Updated July 2, 2022, 14 minutes ago

Six people were seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Wrentham on Saturday night, Wrentham police said in a Facebook post.

The department reported that Route 1 was closed between Madison and Thurston streets and asked people to avoid the area, according to a post published at 9:40 p.m.

Six people, including adults and children, were taken to hospitals in Rhode Island, police said in a post about 45 minutes later. Police said they expect to keep the road closed for a couple of hours as they investigate the accident.

State Police and police and fire departments from surrounding communities also responded to the crash.

Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.

