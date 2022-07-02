Six people, including children, seriously injured in Wrentham crash

Six people were seriously injured in a crash on Route 1 in Wrentham on Saturday night, Wrentham police said in a Facebook post.

The department reported that Route 1 was closed between Madison and Thurston streets and asked people to avoid the area, according to a post published at 9:40 p.m.

Six people, including adults and children, were taken to hospitals in Rhode Island, police said in a post about 45 minutes later. Police said they expect to keep the road closed for a couple of hours as they investigate the accident.