Southwick’s Zoo ride temporarily closed after Friday afternoon breakdown

The Skyfari Sky Ride at Southwick’s Zoo in Mendon will be closed up to a week after visitors were stuck on the ride for more than an hour Friday afternoon.

“Guests at Southwick’s Zoo yesterday were inconvenienced when it was necessary to close the Skyfari Sky Ride. Everyone on the ride was removed safely and no injuries were incurred,” said Betsey Brewer, Southwick’s Zoo Vice President. “There was a small oil leak, and to err on the side of caution, we chose to close the ride for the safety of all.”

The Skyfari will be closed for five to seven days for repairs and inspection, according to Brewer. Guests can still visit the park, which remains open according to the Southwick’s Zoo website.