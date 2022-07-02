Southwick’s Zoo ride temporarily closed after Friday afternoon breakdown

The Skyfari Sky Ride at Southwick’s Zoo in Mendon will be closed up to a week after visitors were stuck on the ride for more than an hour Friday afternoon.
“Guests at Southwick’s Zoo yesterday were inconvenienced when it was necessary to close the Skyfari Sky Ride. Everyone on the ride was removed safely and no injuries were incurred,” said Betsey Brewer, Southwick’s Zoo Vice President. “There was a small oil leak, and to err on the side of caution, we chose to close the ride for the safety of all.”
The Skyfari will be closed for five to seven days for repairs and inspection, according to Brewer. Guests can still visit the park, which remains open according to the Southwick’s Zoo website.
Advertisement
The Mendon Fire Department was called to the scene after a 911 call Friday afternoon reported “a ride being broken down and people strapped in the chair cars,” said Mendon Fire Chief William T. Kessler said in a news conference late Friday afternoon.
Brewer said the team at Southwick’s Zoo is grateful to its employees and the Mendon Fire Department for responding to the situation.
No further information, including on the cause of the malfunction, was made immediately available.
Maria Elena Little Endara can be reached at mariaelena.littleendara@globe.com.