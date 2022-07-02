A mother and her 3 children found dead in a Minnesota lake

The string of events began after officials said they were called to a home in Maplewood for a reported death by suicide. When officers arrived, police said they found the body of a man.

Officials said they believed the deaths at Lake Vadnais were likely connected to a reported death by suicide Friday morning in the city of Maplewood, which is less than eight miles outside St. Paul. Authorities have not publicly identified the victims.

The bodies of a mother and her three children, two boys and one girl, were recovered in a lake outside St. Paul, Minnesota, and authorities said they were investigating it as a “possible triple murder-suicide.”

Mike Martin, undersheriff of the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office, said at a news conference Saturday that authorities started searching for the three children, who officials said were younger than 5 or 6, and their mother because officials were worried about their well-being as a result of the call related to the suicide death in Maplewood.

Officials did not specify how that call was linked to the deaths of the mother and the children. The sheriff’s office declined to offer more details, and the Maplewood Police Department did not respond to a request for comment.

Authorities tracked the mother’s phone to Vadnais-Sucker Lake Regional Park, and when officers arrived, they found her car and children’s shoes by the lake. That is when law enforcement began searching around the park and in the water.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers recovered one child from the lake and attempted lifesaving measures, but the child was declared dead at the scene.

Shortly after midnight, authorities found a second child, who was also dead. The search continued in water as deep as 10 feet until 3 a.m., when operations were suspended until sunrise Saturday. The woman’s body was recovered at 10:40 a.m. Saturday, and 20 minutes later, the third child was found, Martin said.

The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of the deaths, authorities said.

“Our goal was to find the children and the mother and to return them to their families, and we’re glad that we were able to do that,” Martin said.

Heidi Gunderson, mayor of Vadnais Heights, Minnesota, described the deaths as tragic.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and the responding officers and firefighters that assisted in the search,” she said in a statement. “As a mother, there really aren’t words to express the sadness of the loss of three children.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.