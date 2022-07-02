One dead after ‘jet truck’ crash at Michigan air show, police say

The Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival's Facebook page said the rest of the day's show had been canceled.

The Battle Creek Police Department confirmed the death on Facebook. The crash at the Battle Creek Executive Airport is under investigation.

One person is dead after a semi-truck powered by jet engines crashed while racing two planes at an air show in Battle Creek, Mich., on Saturday afternoon.

The crash of the Shockwave Jet Truck took place during the show's pyrotechnic portion when planned explosions were going off, but the crash itself appeared to be accidental, according to attendee Michael Mullet.

Mullet said that as the truck — which is powered by three jet engines mounted on the back — sped down the runway, he saw a small explosion toward the rear of the vehicle shortly before it drove into the flames from one of the pyrotechnic explosions.

Videos shot by Mullet and other witnesses show that by the time the truck emerges from the flames, the truck appears to be skidding before rolling several times.

Mullet said he "didn't see any relation" between the pyrotechnic explosion and the small explosion on the Shockwave. He said he has seen the jet truck in shows several times before, when everything would go off "without a hitch."

Suze Gusching, a spokesperson for the air show, told the Battle Creek Enquirer that the truck driver was "doing his show and going down the runway," then "he passed by the explosion, and his truck had exploded."

According to the air show's schedule, the Shockwave Jet Truck was scheduled to perform Saturday afternoon. The racing team's website advertises it as "the world's only triple engine jet truck," a modified semi equipped with three engines, originally from a U.S. Navy plane, giving it 36,000 horsepower. It can travel at more than 350 miles per hour and frequently races planes at air shows, the website said.

The five-day show over the holiday weekend is scheduled to feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds, as well as demonstrations of the Navy and Air Force’s newest jet, the F-35 Lightning II.