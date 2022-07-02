As the bats struggle, defense dooms the Red Sox in another loss at Cubs

Patrick Wisdom hit a slow roller toward Rafael Devers at third base to begin the second inning for Chicago. Devers fielded the ball cleanly on the run, but delivered an errant throw that skipped by Franchy Cordero at first, allowing Wisdom to advance to second. Nico Hoerner attempted a sacrifice bunt toward the left side; Sox starter Josh Winckowski also fielded it cleanly, yet, he, too, made an errant throw that allowed Wisdom to score and Hoerner to reach second.

The Red Sox have been solid on defense for much of this season, sixth in defensive runs saved entering Saturday’s game. Yet mishaps plagued them in a 3-1 loss to the Cubs, their second defeat in as many days at Wrigley Field.

A ground out and a sacrifice fly put the Red Sox in a 2-0 hole from which they’d never escape despite Winckowski blanking the Cubs from there in another strong outing — six hits and a walk allowed in six innings.

The Sox lineup was no match for Chicago’s Mark Leiter Jr., who came in when a sore lower back forced starter Alec Mills out after seven pitches, the last a one-out Devers double in the first. Leiter held them to three hits in 5⅓ innings, Boston only cutting the deficit to 2-1 on a Devers double play after Jackie Bradley Jr. (double) and Jarren Duran (single) led off the sixth inning with hits.

The offense, which Cora said he felt like was stuck following Friday’s loss, was stale again on Saturday.

Chicago added an insurance run in the eighth against Tanner Houck, when Willson Contreras hit a one-out single, pinch-runner Nelson Velazquez stole second, advanced to third on a two-out wild pitch, and scored on a Wisdom RBI single past Devers. It proved critical when Duran led off the Sox ninth with a double off Rhode Islander David Robertson, then immediately stole third.

Robertson fanned both Devers and J.D. Martinez looking with cutters at the knees, though, and after Xander Bogaerts worked a seven-pitch walk, Alex Verdugo’s drive deep to center was corralled in front of the warning track.

