Cardinals crack four straight homers in first inning at Philadelphia

The Cardinals tied the MLB record for any inning with four in a row. It was the first time they had done it and the 11th time overall in big league history, including when the Red Sox did it at Fenway Park against the Yankees on April 22, 2007.

The St. Louis Cardinals became the first major league team to hit four straight home runs in the first inning when Nolan Arenado , Nolan Gorman , Juan Yepez , and Dylan Carson connected against Philadelphia on Saturday.

After Phillies starter Kyle Gibson got the first two outs, Paul Goldschmidt singled before Arenado’s two-run shot to left field on a slider. His drive came a night after he hit for the cycle for the second time in his career in a 5-3 loss.

Gorman followed by driving a 2-and-1 cutter into the seats in right field. Then Yepez fouled off a 1-and-2 pitch before clearing the fence in left to mark the first time since Sept. 19, 2002, that the Cardinals hit three homers in a row. Carson made it four by connecting on a 1-and-0 sinker that hit the facing of the second deck in right field.

The home crowd gasped when Lars Nootbaar followed Carlson and made solid contact on a flyball that was caught in deep left field, but well shy of the warning track, to end the inning.

The last team to homer in four consecutive at-bats was the Chicago White Sox, who did it on Aug. 16, 2020, against the Cardinals.

Yankees pull back even with ‘01 Mariners by routing Guardians

Gerrit Cole brushed off giving up back-to-back home runs and worked six strong innings, leading the New York Yankees to a 13-4 romp over the Guardians in the first game of a split doubleheader in Cleveland.

Cole (7-2) was tagged for consecutive homers in the second inning by Josh Naylor and Franmil Reyes before settling in. The righthander allowed Cleveland just one other hit and struck out six.

Matt Carpenter homered twice — his second was off utilityman Ernie Clement in the ninth — and had four RBIs. DJ LeMahieu added a solo shot off rookie Kirk McCarty (0-2), and Jose Trevino also connected off Clement, giving New York a major league-leading 131 home runs.

In winning 24 of its last 30 games, New York improved to 57-21, tying the 2001 Seattle Mariners for the second-best start after 78 games since 1930. Only the 1998 Yankees (58-20) were better.

Another humdrum win for the Yankees did have a hiccup. Reliever Aroldis Chapman’s first major league outing since May 22 didn’t go well. The lefthander, who was activated Friday after being sidelined with Achilles tendinitis, came in for Cole to start the seventh and walked three straight batters before being pulled by manager Aaron Boone after 19 pitches.

Shane McClanahan tears through Blue Jays as Rays snap losing skid

Shane McClanahan allowed one run in seven innings, lowering his AL-leading ERA to 1.74, Wander Franco and Isaac Paredes hit solo home runs, and the Tampa Bay Rays snapped a season-long four-game losing streak by beating the Blue Jays, 6-2, in Game 1 of their doubleheader in Toronto.

Blue Jays righthander Kevin Gausman left after he was hit in the right ankle by Franco’s 100-mile-per-hour line drive in the second. X-rays were negative. The Blue Jays said Gausman, who stumbled forward and fell face down in front of the mound after being struck, had a right ankle contusion. He received attention from the trainer before getting to his feet and slowly walking off the field.

McClanahan (9-3) allowed three hits, walked one and struck out 10, including five of the final six batters he faced. It was his fourth double-digit strikeout performance and second straight. He is the first pitcher in big league history with 19 or fewer earned runs and 133 or more strikeouts through his first 16 starts of a season.

McClanahan has not allowed more than one earned run in nine of his past 10 starts.

Nationals exercise options on manager Dave Martinez, GM Mike Rizzo for 2023

Dave Martinez and Mike Rizzo are signed through the 2023 season after the Washington Nationals exercised their contract options for the World Series-winning manager and GM. Managing principal owner Mark Lerner announced the moves before the team’s 80th game of a season that has already included 50 losses.

Getting Martinez and Rizzo under contract is of particular importance given the anticipated ownership change facing the franchise. The Lerner family began exploring selling the Nationals in April.

“I think it does bring some continuity not only to this organization but to the players, as well, which is nice,” Martinez said. “It’s nice to know that we’re going to be together and that we’re going to continue to work the way we do.”

Martinez was hired after the 2017 season, and Rizzo is in his 14th year running the club’s baseball operations.

Mets’ Jacob deGrom to rehab Sunday in first game action since spring

Sidelined by injuries since last July, Mets ace Jacob deGrom is scheduled to start Sunday night for Class A St. Lucie. The two-time Cy Young Award winner is expected to throw about 25 pitches and two innings in his first competitive outing since spring training. He has been sidelined all season because of a stress reaction in his right scapula that caused inflammation. As he builds up arm strength and stamina, deGrom will need several minor league rehab outings before he’s ready to rejoin New York’s rotation. “Excited that he’ll be back, when that time comes. But just going to let the player kind of drive the pace and the cadence,” Mets general manager Billy Eppler said . . . Jorge Polanco hit a tying homer and Jose Miranda delivered a game-ending single as host Minnesota — which won on a Byron Buxton two-run homer off Jorge López in the ninth on Friday — again rallied and walked off Baltimore, 4-3. Polanco began the ninth with a home run against López (4-4) that made it 3-all. Alex Kirilloff doubled with one out, Gary Sánchez singled, and Miranda followed with a single to win it.