Game 78: Red Sox at Cubs lineups and notes

Few expected much out of Saturday starter Josh Winckowski when the righthander was first called up to shore up a shorthanded rotation, but the rookie has been very solid, going at least five innings and allowing two runs or fewer in his last three starts.

After a scorching June, the Red Sox started July off on the wrong note in Friday’s loss to the Cubs , with another bullpen collapse leaving Boston at 1-3 in its last four to follow up a seven-game winning streak.

Chicago will start Alec Mills on Saturday night amid a rough stretch for the veteran; he’s allowed five earned runs in each of his last three appearances, including a start of 2 ⅔ innings in his most recent outing, and a disastrous 1 ⅓-inning stint on June 15.

Lineups

RED SOX (43-34): TBA

Pitching: RHP Josh Winckowski (3-1, 3.60 ERA)

CUBS (31-46): TBA

Pitching: RHP Alec Mills (0-1, 9.87 ERA)

Time: 7:15 p.m.

TV, radio: Fox, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Mills: Bogaerts 0-0, Bradley Jr. 1-5, Cordero 0-3, Plawecki 0-2, Story 1-3, Vázquez 0-1

Cubs vs. Winckowski: Has not faced any Chi. Cubs batters

Stat of the day: The Sox allowed a season-high 10 walks in this series opener on Friday.

Notes: Boston has allowed 24 runs while dropping three of four following a seven-game winning streak during which it gave up 20 ... Alex Verdugo went 1-for-4 on Friday but that was enough to extend his hitting streak to 11 games, during which he’s batting .395 with 10 RBIs. Jarren Duran, who homered on the first pitch of Friday’s game, is 8-for-15 with three RBIs in his past three games ... The Cubs have won three in a row and six of nine. They have totaled 29 runs, 21 extra-base hits and batted .349 during their three-game winning streak ... The Red Sox enter the day a game behind the Blue Jays and 13 behind the Yankees in the AL East.

