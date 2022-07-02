J.T. Poston eagles par-5 17th on the way to a three-stroke lead at John Deere Classic

“That was huge kind of going into tomorrow,” Poston said about the eagle. “I wasn’t quite as sharp today off the tee and had to play a little defensive into some of the greens. Nice to put two good swings on there and make that putt to kind of capitalize and get some ground back that I had lost.”

Trying to complete a wire-to-wire victory after tying for second last week in the Travelers Championship in Connecticut, Poston made a 13½-foot eagle putt on 17.

J.T. Poston made up for two back-nine bogeys with an eagle on the par-5 17th, shooting a 4-under-par 67 on Saturday to take a three-stroke lead into the final round of the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Ill.

Advertisement

He had a 19-under 194 total at TPC Deere Run.

Playing partner Denny McCarthy birdied the final two holes for a 66 to join Scott Stallings (64) and Emiliano Grillo (65) at 16 under.

“Was nice to finish that way,” McCarthy said. “Nice to make a putt on 18. Nice to see something go in going into tomorrow. It’s a good feeling to kind of feel like I got something out of round, birdieing the last two.”

Poston opened with rounds of 62 and 65 to take a four-stroke lead, then played the front nine in 3 under Saturday with birdies on Nos. 2, 5, and 8. He dropped a stroke on the par-3 12th, birdied the par-4 14th, and bogeyed the par-4 15th before making the big putt on 17.

From Hickory, N.C., the 29-year-old Poston won the 2019 Wyndham Championship for his lone PGA Tour title.

“Just trying to stay patient and composed,” Poston said. “I’m not trying to get too ahead of myself. Just trying to take it one hole at a time. Being in this position, I’m trying to focus especially on the shot in front of me and do the best I can and go from there.”

Advertisement

Stalling birdied Nos. 15-17.

“Look forward to the opportunity.” Stallings said. “Today was a big step in the right direction to tomorrow.”

Grillo birdied four of the last five.

“Everybody is in the same situation,” Grillo said. “Everybody wants to win. Everybody wants to make the most out of it. Definitely going to be a tough battle tomorrow.”

Iowa native Zach Johnson, the 2012 winner, was 8 under after a 67 in his 20th consecutive start in the event. He also eagled 17.

LIV Golf — The outcry that marked the start of the Saudi Arabia-funded LIV Golf series’ first American stop quieted a bit on Friday, putting the focus on the play at Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club in Portland, Ore.

Modest crowds and mild temperatures in the mid-70s greeted the players on the upstart series — bankrolled by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund — which is trying to shake up the PGA Tour. But there has been widespread criticism because of Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses.

Dustin Johnson, the 2020 Masters winner, shared the lead with Carlos Ortiz of Mexico going into the final round of the 54-hole tournament Saturday. Johnson shot a 4-under 68 on Friday to reach 8 under.

“I’m really happy with the way I’m swinging it,” Johnson said. “Tomorrow, I just need to go and do the same thing, just drive in the fairway. I feel like I’m swinging my irons really good, so if I can get in the fairway I’m going to get a lot of good looks. And obviously I’m rolling it nice, too.”

Advertisement

Ortiz birdied the final hole for a 69 to pull even with Johnson.

“I felt like I played really solid,” Ortiz said. “I put myself in a good position.”

A lone protestor was outside the gate at the club some 20 miles west of Portland, holding a sign that simply said “Fallon Smart 2000-2016.”

Smart was 15 when she was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Portland. A Saudi national attending school in Oregon was charged in her death, but removed a monitoring device before the start of his trial and vanished. US officials believe the Saudi government helped spirit him away.

The mood inside Pumpkin Ridge was light, with jugglers and other entertainment, interactive fan activities and food carts offering an array of cuisines. Organizers did not announce attendance figures but said the final round Saturday was sold out.

Branden Grace was two shots behind the leaders at 6 under after a 69. Justin Harding was 5 under after a 67, the best score of the day among the 48 players.

European — Adrian Meronk will take a narrow lead into the final round of the Irish Open as he bids to become the first Polish winner in the history of the European tour.

Meronk, who has three top-three finishes this season, carded a third round of 4-under 68 Saturday at Mount Juliet in Thomastown, Ireland, to edge in front on a crowded leaderboard. The top 14 players are separated by four shots.

Advertisement

At 14 under par, Meronk is one shot ahead of Jack Senior, Jorge Campillo, and Fabrizio Zanotti.