New Orleans Pelicans give oft-injured Zion Williamson five-year, $193 million extension

All-Star point guard Darius Garland agreed to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul said. Garland’s deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavaliers believe can get them back among the league’s top teams. The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has developed into one of the game’s best all-around guards. Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 68 games while helping the the club win 22 more games than the previous season. The 22-year-old’s extension begins in the 2023-24 season and, for now, would see him making just over $33 million in the first year and escalating steadily, all the way to $44 million in 2027-28. If he makes an All-NBA team this coming season — meaning he would have to be selected as one of the top six guards in the league, unless the league changes its voting structure before then — the numbers get even bigger, going from “max” to “supermax.” In that scenario, Garland would start out making $40 million in 2023-24, and be due almost $53 million in 2027-28.

Zion Williamson agreed to a five-year, $193 million extension with the New Orleans Pelicans Saturday that has the potential to be worth as much as $231 million, two people familiar with the situation said. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because NBA rules do not allow the extension to become official until July 6. The deal sets the stage for the 6-foot-6-inch, 280-pound, high-scoring forward to give an All-Star caliber boost to a squad that recently proved it could make the playoffs without him. It is a show of faith by the Pelicans in the injury-plagued Williamson, who was drafted No. 1 overall in 2019 but has played a total of 85 games — and missed all of last season with a foot injury. In 2020-21, Williamson averaged a team-high 27 points in 61 games and became a first-time All-Star. Williamson played 24 games as a rookie because of a right knee injury.

AUTO RACING

At long last, Carlos Sainz wins Formula One pole

It took 151 attempts for Carlos Sainz to earn his first Formula One pole. Now he’ll chase that elusive first win. But starting alongside Sainz on the front row at Sunday’s British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England, will be defending F1 champion Max Verstappen, a year removed from the crash with Lewis Hamilton that turned their title fight into a bitter rivalry. Verstappen was booed by some in the crowd after Saturday’s action-packed qualifying session in the rain. Hamilton, who qualified fifth, wasn’t pleased with the reaction from his home crowd toward his rival. Sainz set the fastest time late in the third session to edge Verstappen by .072 seconds. Sainz narrowly missed out on what would have been his first career win two weeks ago, finishing just behind Verstappen at the Canadian Grand Prix. The Spanish driver has been on the podium 11 times in his career, finishing second three times this season. Leclerc will start third, ahead of Sergio Pérez in the second Red Bull. Sunday’s race is expected to be largely dry. The improved conditions could favor the two Red Bulls after Verstappen set the fastest lap time of anyone this weekend before the rain began to fall … The top IndyCar title contenders struggled at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course’s 13-turn, 2.258-mile course, while Pato O’Ward won the pole for Sunday’s Honda Indy 200 in Lexington, Ohio, to match a series mark set in 1961. O’Ward became the ninth different pole winner through nine races this season — the first time that’s happened in 61 years — and the Arrow McLaren SP driver now has a shot at the points lead. The modern-day record for different drivers winning the pole to start a season is 10 in 1952. O’Ward (fourth) and Scott Dixon (sixth) were the only two drivers ranked in the top six of the standings to advance to the final round of qualifying. O’Ward was followed by Scott McLaughlin of Team Penske. Colton Herta of Andretti Autosport was third and O’Ward’s teammate Felix Rosenqvist was fourth.

SOCCER

Ireland women’s coach Vera Pauw alleges rape

Ireland women’s soccer coach Vera Pauw has said that she was raped by a “prominent football official” in 1986 and sexually assaulted by two other men when she was a player in the Netherlands. Pauw made the claims in a report published Saturday in respected Dutch newspaper NRC and in a statement she posted on Twitter. The official was not identified in Pauw’s statement or the NRC story. “Even those closest to me have not known of the rape I endured at the hands of a prominent football official when I was a young player,” Pauw wrote. “Later, two sexual assaults by two other men were added to this record. All three men were employed within Dutch football at the time of these incidents.” NRC wrote that the alleged rape happened at Pauw’s home in 1986. Pauw also said that, as a player and as coach with the Dutch national team, she was exposed to “systematic sexual abuse, abuse of power, bullying, intimidation, isolation, and framing.” In a written reaction posted on its website, Dutch soccer association KNVB said it was “extremely shocked” by Pauw’s experiences, which she discussed with the association last year, discussions that led to an independent investigation. The KNVB said that the investigation “shows that the KNVB should have approached a number of issues differently.” … United States goalkeeper Ethan Horvath, 27, was loaned to English club Luton Town by Nottingham Forest for the coming season. Horvath joined Nottingham Forest a year ago on a free transfer from Club Brugge, where he won three Belgian league titles. The backup made only 11 appearances, but helped Nottingham gain promotion back to the English Premier League. Luton Town plays in the Championship. Horvath has eight caps for the US, and hopes to make the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

MISCELLANY

Panthers’ Anthony Duclair has Achilles’ surgery

Florida Panthers winger Anthony Duclair had surgery to repair his Achilles’ tendon and is expected to return midseason in 2022-23. The 26-year-old was injured in offseason training. Duclair, who is coming off career highs with 31 goals and 27 assists, is going into the second season of a three-year, $9 million, three-year contract. The Panthers could put Duclair on long-term injured reserve when next season starts to use his $3 million cap hit for other moves … Belmont Stakes winner Mo Donegal came out of the last leg of the Triple Crown with bone bruising and will be out of training for 60 days. Jerry Crawford, CEO of Donegal Racing, and co-owner Mike Repole said the colt will continue to be evaluated. Trained by Todd Pletcher, the 3-year-old colt has won four of seven starts and has earnings of $1.5 million … With Junior Alvarado aboard, late favorite Olympiad surged past Caddo River entering the final turn and pulled away in the stretch to win the $750,000 Stephen Foster Stakes by 2 1/4 lengths over Americanrevolution at Churchill Downs and automatically qualify for this fall’s Breeders’ Cup Classic. The Bill Mott-trained bay colt improved to 5-0 as a 4-year-old in the Grade II event at Louisville, Ky.

