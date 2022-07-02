fb-pixel Skip to main content

Ship sinks in storm off Hong Kong, dozens of crew in danger

Updated July 2, 2022, 19 minutes ago
People stand by the shore as the Hong Kong Observatory raised its No.8 storm warning, in Hong Kong, on July 2.Kin Cheung/Associated Press

HONG KONG (AP) — An industrial support ship operating in the South China Sea has sunk with the possible loss of more than two dozen crew members, rescue services in Hong Kong said Saturday.

Authorities dispatched planes and helicopters to aid in the rescue, with at least three people from the crew of 30 brought to safety as of 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

The accident occurred about 186 miles south of Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Flying Service did not give the name or origin of the vessel. It said in a statement that crew members were negotiating difficulties brought on by Severe Tropical Storm Chaba, which was packing maximum winds of 68 miles per hour.

Advertisement

The storm is expected to make landfall in the western part of the coastal province of Guangdong later Saturday.

The Hong Kong service sent two fixed-wing aircraft and four helicopters for the rescue effort.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video