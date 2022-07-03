British Army Twitter, YouTube accounts hacked with crypto posts

The British Army’s Twitter and YouTube accounts have been hacked, according to a statement from an Army spokesperson Sunday.

A series of posts promoting non-fungible tokens were retweeted on the Army’s account on Sunday.

Its YouTube account has been renamed “Ark Invest” and features several videos from a panel hosted by Ark Investment Management LLC last year on Bitcoin. Tesla CEO Elon Musk, investor Cathie Wood and Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey were speakers on the panel.