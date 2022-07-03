Bruce Katz, cofounder of Rockport Shoes in Marlborough, dies at 75

“We want to be to walking what Jane Fonda was to aerobics,” Bruce, who was then 37, told the Globe in 1984. “It takes somebody, whatever their motivation, to make it happen.”

As Bruce Katz and his father pioneered the walking shoes market, their goal was nothing short of striding briskly into marketing history.

Mr. Katz, then the president of Rockport Shoe Co. based in Marlborough, got his start in the business driving around selling moccasins that his father, Saul, had imported from Brazil. “We had no brand for several years,” Mr. Katz said in 2012 for his father’s Globe obit. “Then we decided one day to create our own name and to build a new kind of business that would deliver comfort.”

They founded Rockport in 1971 and sold it for $118.5 million in 1986 to Reebok International of Canton.

Mr. Katz was 75 when he died in Greenbrae, Calif., on June 26. His brother, Roger, told The New York Times that he died in a hospital from complications of a fall at his home in Mill Valley, Calif.

Rockport was a pioneer in the use of features such as cushioned, removable orthotics — or foot beds, as they are also called — to provide internal comfort and structure.

“Bruce was the first person, in an era of leather-soled shoes, to have the foresight to understand the concept of building footwear for walking and comfort,” Robert Goldberg, president of the Manhattan retailer Harry’s Shoes, told the Times. “From that inspiration, the whole rubber-soled shoe business really developed.”

Advertisements for the company’s popular RocSport shoe stressed that “feet have feelings, too,” and that “if you were a foot, this would make you drool.”

Mr. Katz also launched ad campaigns designed to turn walking into a fitness movement. He sponsored a yearlong walk, from 1984 to 1985, around the United States by chemical engineer Robert Sweetgall, who wore Rockport’s new Pro Walker shoe over more than 11,000 miles to demonstrate the cardiovascular benefits of walking.

Mr. Katz funded scientific research about walking; distributed leaflets, books and films; and promoted events with the American Lung Association and other organizations.

All that brought increased attention to Rockport, a fast-growing privately held company that in 1985 had sales of about $65 million. The next year, when Rockport’s sales were expected to exceed $100 million, Reebok acquired it for $118.5 million.

Mr. Katz then proceeded to fulfill a longtime dream of supervising the building of a 143-foot sailing yacht, called Juliet, which he took around the world. He also invested in online and software ventures such as the online community The Well, which he bought in 1994, and Republic of Tea, a retailer.

Those pursuits were more in keeping with his youthful aspirations when he was growing up in Newton.

“I was drawn to everything that wasn’t Newton and that meant the Bohemian scene in Harvard Square, where I went as often as possible by bus and trolley on the weekends,” he said in an interview for the website of Samuel Hubbard Shoe Co. of California, which he founded several years ago in a return to the shoe business.

“My dreams were more the life of Ken Kesey than of Andrew Carnegie,” Mr. Katz said. “My dreams were about becoming an artist or craftsman, adventurer and lover, traveler and discoverer. I thought that my friends who were going off to college to study business didn’t ‘get it.’ "

Bruce Richard Katz was born in Newton on Feb. 17, 1947.

His father, Saul Katz, had gone to work as a young man in the family business — Hubbard Shoe Co., based in Rochester, N.H., which he eventually took over.

Mr. Katz’s mother, Dorothy Golden Katz, was a social worker who later oversaw human resources at Hubbard.

Bruce graduated from Cornell University in 1970 with a bachelor’s degree in engineering physics. Around that time, Hubbard Shoe Co. shut down, a victim of inexpensive imports that were flooding the US shoe market.

Mr. Katz and his brother gave their father, who had been wiped out financially, $20,000 each from their trust funds to start a new business: importing shoes, in particular a moccasin, from Brazil.

Bruce had enough left of his trust fund to go into business. He imported English double-decker buses and taxicabs to the United States, his brother said, and also bought and sold steel, partly in the hope of using some of it as rebar to build a sailboat.

His father, meanwhile, needed someone to sell his imported shoes.

“He had a container full of shoes from Brazil that had arrived too late to be accepted by his original customers and was sitting in storage,” Mr. Katz said in the interview for the Samuel Hubbard website. “He said, ‘Why don’t you try to sell those for your boat project?’ So I started driving around the countryside peddling the moccasins and eventually sold the lot.”

Mr. Katz kept selling shoes and put his boat project on hold. Eventually he came up with a design for a lightweight, comfortable shoe — the model 2105 — which became Rockport’s first popular product.

Roger said that his father and brother formed a balanced partnership.

“My father was a manufacturing genius; he knew where to make product and source materials,” he told the Times. “But he had no concept of marketing. My brother knew how to create a brand and a presence.”

Roger said they sold the company to Reebok because Saul was “aging out” and Bruce “really had no life” and was nearing burnout.

Mr. Katz, 39 at the time of the sale, married later in life and became a father at 58, according to the Samuel Hubbard Shoe Co. interview. At age 8, his daughter brought him a drawing of a shoe and asked if they “could make shoes together.”

He started Samuel Hubbard Shoe Co., naming it for his grandfather and the company he founded in the 1930s.

In addition to his brother, Roger, Mr. Katz leaves his wife, Dasa Katz, and his child, Lee.

Roger, an architect who designed a distribution center for Rockport and its first store, in Marlborough, said he wasn’t surprised that his brother returned to the shoe business.

“Bruce tried a lot of endeavors in between, and to be candid, he didn’t have the type of success he wanted,” he told the Times. “He reached a point where he wanted another real success. He openly talked about the fact that the one place he was really successful was in shoes.”

As with Rockport, the new company has a continued emphasis on lightweight, casual comfort, but uses more luxurious European leathers and advanced technology.

Mr. Katz wondered if his father, having seen the original Hubbard Shoe go under, would have qualms about reviving the name.

“I saw him put every dime he had in trying to save the factory,” Mr. Katz told the Globe in 2016, two years after launching Samuel Hubbard Shoe Co.

“I thought Hubbard might be a sore memory for him,” Mr. Katz added, but before his father died in 2012, “I said, ‘I think I might make shoes. What would you think if I called it Hubbard?’ He had a big smile on his face.”

Material from The New York Times was used in this report. Bryan Marquard of the Globe staff contributed to it.