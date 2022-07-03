Fireworks technician injured in preparation for North Andover July 4th celebration

A technician was injured during set-up for the North Andover pre-Fourth of July fireworks display on Sunday afternoon, but the evening’s fireworks went on as planned, a statement from the town said.
The technician was treated at the scene by North Andover Fire Department personnel and an off-duty firefighter, town officials said. The technician was taken to an area hospital for further care. The nature of the technician’s injuries were not specified.
“An inspection of the rest of the display by the North Andover Fire Department and the Massachusetts Department of Fire Services confirmed the safety of the display and compliance with all fire protection regulations,” the statement said. “Additional licensed technicians will be on hand tonight to ensure a safe public display, and the event will continue as scheduled.”
