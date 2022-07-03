Four, including children, seriously injured in two-car crash Saturday in Wrentham

Four people, including some children, were seriously injured in a two-car crash on Route 1 in Wrentham Saturday night, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Troopers and Wrentham police officers responded at 9:21 to the crash scene, where a southbound 2013 Jeep Wrangler operated by a 66-year-old Plymouth woman, had collided with a northbound 2003 Honda CRV operated by an 18-year-old Wrentham woman, said David Procopio, State Police spokesman, in a statement.

The Honda had attempted to turn left, crossing over the double yellow line, into the Arbor Inn Motel parking lot at 900 Washington St., according to the statement. The Jeep simultaneously approached the motel from the opposite direction, and its front end came into contact with the right rear of the Honda.