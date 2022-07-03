Man arrested after Saturday afternoon stabbing on Tremont Street

Boston police arrested a man in connection with a Saturday afternoon stabbing on Tremont Street, according to Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston police.
The victim — a man — was stabbed at 139 Tremont St. at approximately 3:03 p.m Saturday.
The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The man arrested was not identified and no further information was immediately available. Police are currently investigating the stabbing.
