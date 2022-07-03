Man stabbed in Dorchester after fight over city bicycle

A man was stabbed early Sunday morning in Dorchester after getting into a fight over a bicycle from the city’s Bluebikes system, according to Boston police.
The stabbing took place at Dudley and Monadnock streets at approximately 5:16 a.m., said Kim Tavares, a spokeswoman for the Boston police.
The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Tavares said, and a juvenile male was placed under arrest.
Police are investigating the incident and no further information was immediately available.
