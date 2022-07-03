fb-pixel Skip to main content

Merrimac police investigating report of suspicious man approaching teenager

By Deanna Schwartz Globe Correspondent,Updated July 3, 2022, 11 minutes ago

Merrimac police are investigating an incident in which a “suspicious man” approached and solicited a 15-year-old boy Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Police said in a statement that the incident took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. around Pine and Church streets in Merrimac. The man allegedly asked the boy if he wanted any money or a ride, which the child refused repeatedly, according to the statement.

Police described the suspect as a man with bleached blonde hair in his 20s who was wearing a multi-colored, vertical-striped tank top and stud earrings.

The suspect was last seen driving a silver Toyota sedan with New Hampshire license plates and black rims, which was heading north toward New Hampshire, police said.

Anyone with information can call the Merrimac Police Department at 978-346-8321.


