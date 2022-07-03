Merrimac police investigating report of suspicious man approaching teenager

Merrimac police are investigating an incident in which a “suspicious man” approached and solicited a 15-year-old boy Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Police said in a statement that the incident took place at approximately 1:30 p.m. around Pine and Church streets in Merrimac. The man allegedly asked the boy if he wanted any money or a ride, which the child refused repeatedly, according to the statement.

Police described the suspect as a man with bleached blonde hair in his 20s who was wearing a multi-colored, vertical-striped tank top and stud earrings.