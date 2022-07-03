Mass. should make most of federal dollars to fund climate resilience

Re “A role for developers against rising seas” by Jon Chesto (Page A1, June 28): A partial answer to fortifying Boston’s coastline against climate change is right at our fingertips. The federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to fund the large-scale climate resilience projects needed for our communities to survive and thrive. According to the 2018 Financing Climate Resilience report, the cost to protect Boston from flood risks alone could easily exceed $2 billion.

Thankfully, there may be billions of federal dollars available through competitive grant programs to fund flood mitigation projects, such as seawalls and engineered wetlands, and strategies to mitigate extreme heat. The real estate and development sector must continue to be part of the solution, but large-scale municipal infrastructure is needed to protect our transportation system and to safeguard and activate our economic hubs and communities.