Game 79: Red Sox at Cubs lineups and notes

After winning seven straight series, the Sox have lost two in a row for the first time in two months after back-to-back disappointing losses to the Cubs.
Connor Seabold has the ball looking to right the ship for Boston (and for himself) on Sunday afternoon, making his second start of the season. He’ll hope for a more successful outing than his season debut, when he allowed seven earned runs in 4 ⅔ innings in a loss to Toronto last week.
Keegan Thompson has been the best starter for the struggling Cubs; he can seal Chicago’s first series sweep of the season with a win Sunday.
Advertisement
Lineups
RED SOX (43-35): TBA
Pitching: RHP Connor Seabold (0-1, 13.50 ERA)
CUBS (32-46): Ortega CF, Contreras DH, Happ LF, Wisdom 3B, Hoerner SS, Higgins C, Rivas 1B, Velazquez RF, Morel 2B
Pitching: RHP Keegan Thompson (7-3, 3.34 ERA)
Time: 2:20 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Thompson: Bradley Jr. 0-2
Cubs vs. : Has not faced any Chi. Cubs batters
Stat of the day: Before Saturday, the Red Sox had won 14 straight games in which their starter went at least six innings.
Notes: Boston won seven straight from June 19-26, but is 1-4 since — with three of those losses coming by one or two runs ... The Red Sox haven’t lost three straight since the first week of May ... Chicago, despite being 14 games under .500, has outscored its opponents 32-16 in winning four in a row ... The Cubs bullpen has allowed one run while striking out 12 with three walks over 12 ⅓ innings of this series ... Alex Verdugo is batting .383 with just three strikeouts during a 12-game hitting streak ... In his last four games, Jarren Duran is 10-for-19 (.526).
Amin Touri can be reached at amin.touri@globe.com.