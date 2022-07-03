Game 79: Red Sox at Cubs lineups and notes

After winning seven straight series, the Sox have lost two in a row for the first time in two months after back-to-back disappointing losses to the Cubs.

Connor Seabold has the ball looking to right the ship for Boston (and for himself) on Sunday afternoon, making his second start of the season. He’ll hope for a more successful outing than his season debut, when he allowed seven earned runs in 4 ⅔ innings in a loss to Toronto last week.

Keegan Thompson has been the best starter for the struggling Cubs; he can seal Chicago’s first series sweep of the season with a win Sunday.