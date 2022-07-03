Lakers, Nets reportedly kicking the tires on Russell Westbrook trade for Kyrie Irving

The trade is not imminent and the Nets maintain discussions have only been preliminary at this point, league sources told Yahoo Sports.

Irving, 30, and Westbrook, 33, used their player options to opt into the final year of their deals for the 2022-23 season, valued at $36.5 million and $47 million, respectively.

The Lakers and Nets are discussing a potential swap for big-money superstar guards Russell Westbrook and Kyrie Irving, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn is also listening to proposals from many teams regarding Kevin Durant, who requested a trade at the start of free agency.

There are plenty of hurdles to overcome before this trade could take place, one that would reunite Irving with LeBron James, teammates on the 2016 champion Cavaliers.

Draft compensation is a point of contention for the Nets, who also want to send away shooting guard Joe Harris — who is recovering from left ankle surgery — and his remaining $38.6 million owed over the next two years, sources said.

The Lakers, however, want guard Seth Curry, who is on on an expiring $8.5 million deal, sources said.

Goran Dragic agrees to sign with Bulls

The Chicago Bulls and guard Goran Dragic have agreed to a one-year, $2.9 million contract, a person familiar with the situation told the Associated Press on Sunday.

The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because free agent deals can’t be announced until Wednesday.

The 36-year-old Dragic has averaged 13.7 points and shot 36.2 percent on 3-pointers over 14 seasons with Phoenix, Houston, Miami, Toronto, and Brooklyn. He made an All-Star team with the Heat during the 2017-18 season and helped them advance to the 2020 NBA Finals.

Dragic averaged 7.5 points while shooting 25.4 percent from beyond the arc last season for Toronto and Brooklyn. Though the Bulls ranked fourth in the NBA in 3-point accuracy, they were last in attempts.

The Bulls took a big step by winning 46 games with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine leading the way and posting their best record in seven years. They settled their biggest offseason issue when they agreed to a five-year max contract with LaVine last week.

California Classic begins play

Mac McClung scored 17 points in 16 minutes, Paris Bass added 15, and the Los Angeles Lakers opened the California Classic with a 100-66 victory over the Miami Heat on Saturday in San Francisco.

The California Classic is one of the events preceding the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, the one in which all 30 teams participate.

Only the Lakers, Heat, Warriors, and Kings compete in the California Classic, which concluded Sunday with another two-game slate.

Scotty Pippen Jr. scored 14 points and Cole Swider added 13 for the Lakers, who never trailed in the first summer league game of the season.

Also getting into the act for Los Angeles: Shareef O’Neal, the son of Shaquille O’Neal, who won three of his four titles as a member of the Lakers — and his fourth as a member of the Heat. Shareef O’Neal had 6 points and six rebounds in 16 minutes for the Lakers.

Javonte Smart scored 13 points for Miami, while Haywood Highsmith and Kyle Allman Jr. each finished with 11. The Heat shot only 28 percent from the field.

First-round pick Nikola Jovic scored 3 points on 1-for-6 shooting for Miami. The No. 27 overall pick signed his rookie contract earlier Saturday.

In the second game, No. 4 pick Keegan Murray had 26 points and eight rebounds, leading Sacramento past Golden State, 86-68.

The Kings announced shortly before the game that Murray had signed his rookie contract. He didn’t disappoint, making 10 of 14 shots from the floor, 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Neemias Queta scored 12 points and Alex O’Connell finished with 10 for the Kings. Elijah Brown, the son of new Kings coach Mike Brown, got into the game toward the end for Sacramento.

Gui Santos scored 23 points for Golden State. Payton Willis added 12 for the Warriors — who played with Stephen Curry, now a four-time NBA champion and the MVP of this past season's NBA Finals, looking on from the stands.

The Salt Lake City Summer League — featuring Memphis, Philadelphia, No. 2 pick Chet Holmgren and Oklahoma City, and host Utah — runs Tuesday through Thursday.

Summer League in Las Vegas opens Thursday night, with No. 1 pick Paolo Banchero set to play in the first game when Orlando takes on Houston.