Revolution extend unbeaten run, but can’t hold leads in home draw with Cincinnati

The Revolution (6-5-7, 25 pts.), who visit New York City FC next Saturday, are 4-0-6 since April 23, but are taking the lead in each match and mostly struggling to hold it. They are just 5-3-4 this season when scoring first after going 17-0-3 in such spots last year.

Dylan Borrero and Gustavo Bou provided the advantages, but the Revolution surrendered an own goal, and a turnover led to Cincinnati’s second late in the second half.

FOXBOROUGH — The Revolution extended their unbeaten streak to 10 games, but twice surrendered leads in playing to a 2-2 tie with FC Cincinnati before a crowd of 20,193 on Sunday night at Gillette Stadium.

Borrero’s left-footer gave the Revolution the edge in the 30th minute, capitalizing as Nick Hagglund lost control of a long clearance from goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic. The Revolution spent much of the early going trying to make an extra pass and missing connections, or being played offside. By going more direct, they appeared to surprise Cincinnati (7-7-4, 25 pts.).

Sebastian Lletget took possession off Hagglund, who raced back but failed to take down the clearance. Borrero advanced on the left and fired into the far side of the net for his second goal of the season.

Cincinnati equalized on a Luciano Acosta corner kick that went off Henry Kessler for an own goal in the 41st. Acosta’s corner dipped over Brandon Vazquez and deflected into the far side of the net, leaving Petrovic no chance.

In the 45th minute, the Revolution lost Borrero after a collision with Petrovic off another corner. Emmanuel Boateng replaced Borrero, and Bou broke the deadlock with a header off a Boateng cross in the 55th minute. Bou made a near post run, re-directing the cross inside the back post for his fourth goal of the season.

Petrovic preserved the lead with a double save in the 69th, stopping a Brandon Bye deflection that appeared headed for an own goal, then a Vazquez point-blank rebound. But Petrovic later sent a clearance to a triple-teamed Damian Rivera, who lost possession, Brenner de Souza equalizing off an Acosta assist in the 73rd.

Cincinnati had dropped five straight matches to New England in all competitions before Sunday, including losses in both US Open Cup and MLS play in May.



