Rick Bowness, 67, returns to Winnipeg Jets to once again take over as coach

Tampa Bay moved veteran defenseman Ryan McDonagh, a prominent member of two Stanley Cup championship teams, to the Nashville Predators for defenseman Philippe Myers and forward prospect Grant Mismash, while also clearing significant salary-cap space. “It allows us to make sure we can make sure we [contend for the Cup] beyond one season,” general manager Julien BriseBois said. “We’ve freed up some cap space for this year, 2022-23, but more importantly we freed up some cap space for 2023-24 and beyond, which I hope will allow us to secure the rights to Anthony Cirelli, Mikhail Sergechev, and Erik Cernak for years to come.” BriseBois said if the salary cap was expected to increase more, he never would have considered asking McDonagh to waive his no-trade clause and would have been glad to have him under contract for four more seasons. “He’s one of the best defenders in the NHL — he’s a selfless player and a great leader,” BriseBois said. “Ryan McDonagh is an awesome human being and a great hockey player, and he’s done a lot of winning and he’s helped us do a lot of winning.”

The Winnipeg Jets announced the hiring of Rick Bowness as their head coach on Sunday after several days of speculation. Bowness becomes the eighth head coach in franchise history and third since the club’s relocation to Winnipeg. Bowness, 67, began his coaching career with the Jets, culminating in 28 games running the bench to close the 1988–89 season. The former right wing ended his NHL playing career with Winnipeg in the 1982 playoffs. Bowness spent most of the past three NHL seasons coaching Dallas, leading the Stars to the 2020 Stanley Cup Final in the playoff bubble in Edmonton, where they lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning. This season, the Stars lost in overtime in Game 7 to Calgary in the first round of the playoffs. While Bowness was not under contract past this season, he said he was stepping away from the Stars to “allow the organization the opportunity to pursue a different direction at the head coaching position.” The Stars hired Pete DeBoer to replace Bowness last month. Dave Lowry finished last season as Winnipeg’s interim head coach after current Florida coach Paul Maurice stepped down in December. Bowness was drafted in the second round (26th overall) in the 1975 NHL Draft by the Atlanta Flames. His NHL career spanned 173 games for Atlanta, Detroit, St. Louis, and Winnipeg. Bowness played 45 games for the Jets in the 1980-81 season and he played and coached with the organization for nine seasons until 1988-89. He spent the 1982-83 season as player-coach for the Jets’ AHL affiliate in Sherbrooke and retired following the season to become an assistant coach for Winnipeg. He worked three seasons as an assistant with the Jets before serving as head coach and general manager of their AHL affiliate, the Moncton Hawks, beginning in 1987-88. Bowness took over as Winnipeg’s head coach on Feb. 9, 1989, and led them to an 8-17-3 record. He coached the Bruins for 1991-92 season, then had stints leading the Senators, Islanders, and Coyotes, before taking over the Stars in 2019.

AUTO RACING

Start of F1 race marred by scary crash

Carlos Sainz Jr. won his first career Formula One race with a victory at the British Grand Prix in Silverstone, England. The race began with a frightening first-lap crash and ended with intense wheel-to-wheel battles for the podium positions. Zhou Guanyu said he was “all clear” after a frightening first-lap crash that brought the race to an immediate halt as safety crews attended to the only Chinese driver in Formula One. Zhou’s car slid upside-down across the gravel and his Alfa Romeo seemed to be wedged between fencing and a tire barrier at the first corner. The race was red flagged and George Russell, one of the drivers involved in the crash, sprinted from his car to the tire barrier to check on Zhou. Zhou was taken to the track’s medical center for observation and credited the head-protecting “halo” device on the cars for protecting him. Russell called it “one of the scariest crashes I’ve ever seen.” After the crash, but while cars were still on the track, protesters from an environmental group called Just Stop Oil ran onto the track and sat down. The group said that five of its activists reached the track. Local police said seven arrests were made and that the actions had put lives at risk. The Just Stop Oil group also tried to disrupt some Premier League soccer games in England in recent months.

Scott McLaughlin wins in Ohio

Scott McLaughlin picked up his second career IndyCar victory, his first with his parents in attendance after a 31-month separation because of the pandemic, winning at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course in Lexington. His parents finally were able to leave New Zealand in May to attend the Indianapolis 500 and booked their trip to maximize their visas, planning nine IndyCar races on their tour of the United States. It took four to see their son drive his Team Penske entry to Victory Lane. IndyCar champion Alex Palou finished second for Chip Ganassi Racing and Honda, and Will Power closed out the podium. Power had been penalized in qualifying, started 21st, spun in the opening laps, and charged through the field to finish third.

WNBA

Connecticut Sun erase 17-point deficit, win in OT

Alyssa Thomas scored 14 of her 23 points after halftime and finished with nine rebounds as the Connecticut Sun rallied from a 17-point second-half deficit to beat the Washington Mystics, 74-72, in overtime in Uncasville, Conn. Courtney Williams added 15 points, Natisha Hiedeman scored 14, and Jonquel Jones had 11 points for Connecticut (14-7). The Mystics (13-10) committed nine turnovers and were limited to 7 points in the fourth — Washington’s lowest-scoring quarter this season. Ariel Atkins led Washington with 18 points, including 12 in the first quarter . . . Cheyenne Parker had 21 points and nine rebounds, Rhyne Howard scored 16 points, and the Atlanta Dream never trailed in their 90-76 win over the visiting Seattle Storm.

MISCELLANEOUS

Ryan Lochte selling medals through Boston auction house

All of Ryan Lochte’s Olympic silver and bronze medals are up for auction, with the proceeds going to a charity benefitting children. The 37-year-old swimmer earned 12 medals over four Olympics, including six gold that he plans to keep for now. “I’m not one to be all sentimental about medals,” Lochte told the Associated Press by phone from a Mexican vacation. “My medals are just sitting in my closet collecting dust. The memories that I have is what means the most.” The medals are being sold in three lots by Boston-based RR Auction. The sale ends July 21. Bobby Livingston, executive vice president of RR Auction, said the medals were consigned by a person who received them from Lochte and wishes to remain anonymous. Lochte confirmed he is not the direct seller. His selected charity is Jorge Nation Foundation, a non-profit that raises money to send children with a terminal illness and their families on a dream trip from South Florida to a destination of their choice. Lochte said he’s worked with the foundation for over 10 years. His agent is on its board of directors. The first lot is Lochte’s first individual Olympic medal, a silver in the 200-meter individual medley from the 2004 Athens Games in which Michael Phelps won gold. It has an estimate of $10,000 or more. The second lot is a pair of bronze medals from the 2008 Beijing Games, in which Lochte finished third in the 200 IM and 400 IM. The estimate is $12,000 or more. The third lot features three medals from the 2012 London Games. Lochte finished second in the 200 IM, second in the 4x100 freestyle relay, and third in the 200 backstroke. The estimate is $60,000 or more.