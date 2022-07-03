Streaking Rays take care of Blue Jays

Tampa Bay, which starts a three-game series in Boston on Monday afternoon, lost the first two games of this five-game series, matching a season-worst four-game losing streak, then won the final three convincingly.

Ji-Man Choi had a solo home run for the Rays in the six-run, seven-hit fifth inning — their biggest inning of the season. All of the damage came against Blue Jays righthanders Ross Stripling (4-3) and Trent Thornton.

Shane Baz pitched six innings for his first win of the season, Harold Ramírez and Randy Arozarena hit two-run home runs ,and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the host Toronto Blue Jays, 7-3, on Sunday.

Betts returns but Padres prevail

Jake Cronenworth lined a single off closer Craig Kimbrel’s back that sparked a four-run rally in the ninth inning and the visiting Padres beat the Dodgers, 4-2, despite the return of Mookie Betts.

San Diego had lost 14 of 15 to the Dodgers since sweeping them last June. The Padres also snapped a nine-game losing streak at Dodger Stadium.

Betts, who was activated before the game after being sidelined two weeks with a cracked right rib, had two doubles, reached base four times, and scored both Dodger runs. Clayton Kershaw threw four-hit ball over seven innings. The lefty struck out eight and walked only one as he went seven innings for the first time since May 7 against the Cubs.

Nationals lose game and maybe Soto, too

Jesús Sánchez hit a two-run home run with two outs in the ninth inning, and the Marlins got to reliever Carl Edwards Jr. in the 10th to win 7-4 over the host Nationals and extend their streak to four in a row.

The loss came at potentially a high cost for the Nationals, who lost star outfielder Juan Soto to a left calf injury. Soto flexed and pointed to his left leg after making a throw in right field in the third and was taken out after being involved in a rundown in the fourth.

Soto left the ballpark Sunday evening to get an MRI.

“Oh yeah, it’s terrifying, obviously,” said Nationals first baseman Josh Bell, who ended Pablo López’s no-hit bid in the seventh and hit a go-ahead solo home run in the eighth.

Trout, Angels continue scuffling

Angels star Mike Trout went 0 for 11 with nine strikeouts in a three-game series and Los Angeles hitters fanned 20 times overall Sunday during a 4-2 loss in Houston. Rookie Jeremy Peña homered twice, capped by a two-run drive with two outs in the ninth inning off Ryan Tepera (1-2) to win it. Trout struck out seven straight times in the first two games. In the finale, the three-time AL MVP reached base in his first at-bat on an error by Pena at shortstop before striking out looking in his next two plate appearances. Trout popped out in his last at-bat to extend his skid to 0 for 14.

McKenzie, Guardians blank Yankees

Triston McKenzie shut down the Yankees over seven superb innings in a combined one-hitter and closer Emmanuel Clase survived a harrowing ninth, giving the host Guardians a 2-0 win. Franmil Reyes drove in both Cleveland runs — homering in the fourth and hitting a clutch RBI single in the eighth — as the Guardians salvaged the series finale. McKenzie (5-6) allowed only a broken-bat single to Josh Donaldson in the fourth. The Yankees loaded the bases with two outs on two walks — one to a pinch-hitting Aaron Judge — before Clase got Aaron Hicks to ground to second for the final out and his 19th save in 21 chances. Hicks dropped to .138 (8 for 58) in his career with the bases loaded. The Yankees lost for just the sixth time in 32 games since May 31 . . . C.J. Cron hit a pair of three-run homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth, as the host Rockies rallied for a 6-5 win over the Diamondbacks. Cron’s 16th multihomer game helped the Rockies come back from a 5-0 deficit . . . Eduardo Escobar homered for the third straight game, Carlos Carrasco rebounded from a pair of poor starts, and the host Mets topped the Rangers, 4-1. The victory was No. 1,600 as a major league manager for Buck Showalter, who beat one of his former teams to pass Hall of Famer Tommy Lasorda for 22nd place . . .Yankees rookie reliever Ron Marinaccio was placed on the 15-day injured list with shoulder inflammation, leaving New York’s solid bullpen without a key piece nearing the season’s halfway point. Marinaccio felt discomfort in his shoulder after pitching in Saturday’s 13-4 win over the Guardians in the first game of a doubleheader. The righthander came in after Aroldis Chapman walked the bases loaded in the seventh inning. The Yankees decided it would be best for the 27-year-old to get some extended rest to heal.