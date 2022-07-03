Xander Bogaerts removed from game in the seventh inning with left leg injury

With runners on first and second and two outs, the Cubs attempted a double steal. Red Sox catcher Christian Vázquez threw out Willson Contreras at second, but it came at a cost with Contreras’s cleat hitting the back of Bogaerts’s left leg on the slide.

CHICAGO — Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts left Sunday’s game in the bottom of the seventh inning with a left thigh laceration.

Manager Alex Cora and the training staff came out to check on Bogaerts and ultimately decided to pull him from the contest. Christian Arroyo moved to shortstop and Trevor Story — originally scheduled for a day off — came in to play second base.

