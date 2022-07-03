China’s Anhui locks down second county amid COVID-19 flareup

(Bloomberg) — China’s Anhui put a second county under lockdown this week after a surge in COVID-19 cases stoked fears of a widespread breakout in the eastern province.

A county-wide lockdown was imposed in Lingbi in northeastern Anhui from 4 p.m. Friday, the local government said in a statement. All residents must stay indoors unless they attend COVID-19 testing at designated locations, it said.

The lockdown followed similar steps in neighboring Si county on Wednesday after a local flareup. Si county is conducting its fifth mass testing on Saturday.