This week’s TV: A new Dennis Lehane drama, Apple TV+ comes of age, and a psychic sitcom

You won’t find a library of high-profile old sitcoms on it; Apple TV+ is all about its original content, which keeps getting better. The streamer came to the market in a big way in 2019 with “The Morning Show,” a backstage drama with Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon that hasn’t really found itself yet. But since that starry start, it has released some top-notch stuff.

It might be time to add Apple TV+ to your streaming rotation. (What’s a rotation? Subscribing to a service for a month, then canceling and subscribing to another, then canceling and so forth . . . )

Your TV GPS, Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert’s look at the week ahead in television, appears every Monday morning on BostonGlobe.com . Today’s column covers July 4-10.

Advertisement

This week, the streamer is adding the excellent “Black Bird” to its interesting mix of shows. Like Apple TV+’s “Severance,” “For All Mankind,” “Tehran,” “Pachinko,” “The Shrink Next Door,” and “Slow Horses” with Gary Oldman, it’s a fine, beautifully filmed drama. On the comedy side, there are gems, too. “Dickinson,” “Mythic Quest,” “Loot,” “The Afterparty,” and “Little America” are among the best. And perhaps you’ve heard of a little show called “Ted Lasso”?

WHAT I’M WATCHING THIS WEEK

1. Dennis Lehane, the Boston-born author of “Mystic River” and “Shutter Island,” has adapted the prison memoir “In With the Devil” by James Keene and Hillel Levin into a six-episode psychological thriller. Called “Black Bird,” it stars Taron Egerton as Keene, a cop’s son who is given an unusual option to avoid a 10-year prison sentence for drug dealing: He can enter a maximum-security prison for the criminally insane, befriend a serial killer (the outrageously good Paul Walter Hauser), and try to get a confession out of him. Greg Kinnear, Sepideh Moafi, and Ray Liotta, in his final TV performance, also star. It premieres Friday on Apple TV+.

Advertisement

Rebecca Rittenhouse and David Del Rio in "Maggie." Liliane Lathan/HULU

2. If you’re looking for a light romantic comedy on the order of “How I Met Your Mother,” “Maggie” is here for you. The sitcom, which premieres Wednesday on Hulu, is about the dating life of a psychic. It’s complicated due to the whole seeing-what-is-going-to-happen thing. Rebecca Rittenhouse is our seer, Maggie, with supporting turns by David Del Rio, Chloe Bridges, Chris Elliott, and Kerri Kenney.

3. “How to Build a Sex Room” is about how to build a sex room. We’re promised a rock ‘n’ roll dungeon and a next-level spa, so. The eight-episode reality series premieres Friday on Netflix.

4. Got bomb disposal if you want it. “Trigger Point” is a new six-episode British series about a bomb crew in London amid a terrorist campaign. Are the bombers intentionally targeting a specific unit? The Peacock series, starring Adrian Lester and Vicky McClure, premieres on Friday.

5. “Moonhaven” is a six-episode AMC+ streaming sci-fi mystery that reportedly will also air on AMC at some point. It takes place in a utopian society on, yeah, the moon, 100 years from now, when the Earth is dying. From “Lodge 49″ writer Peter Ocko, the show, which premieres on Thursday, stars Dominic Monaghan, Joe Manganiello, and Emma McDonald.

CHANNEL SURFING

“America the Beautiful” A six-episode docuseries on nature in North America, narrated by Michael B. Jordan. Disney+, Monday

“Big Brother” Ladies and gentleman, welcome to the 24th season. CBS, Wednesday, 8 p.m.

Advertisement

RECENTLY REVIEWED

“The Bear” A drama set in a Chicago restaurant starring Jeremy Allen White as the chef. Hulu

“Chloe” Social media plays a role in this compelling six-part British thriller. Amazon

“Loot” Maya Rudolph is a billionaire trying to do good in this workplace comedy. Apple TV+

“The Old Man” Jeff Bridges and John Lithgow shine in this thriller. FX, Hulu

“Queer as Folk” A reboot of the LGBTQ soap opera. Peacock

“Dark Winds” An atmospheric six-part mystery set in 1970s Navajo Nation. AMC, AMC+

“Girls5eva” In season two, the sweet spot between silliness and satire. Peacock

“Now and Then” A pulpy whodunit with lots of twists. Apple TV+

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” An unsatisfying adaptation of the novel. HBO

“Ten Percent” The British adaptation of “Call My Agent!” stays close to the original. AMC

“Conversations With Friends” A melodrama from the makers of “Normal People.” Hulu

“I Love That for You” Vanessa Bayer stars in this sendup of home shopping networks. Showtime

“The Staircase” Colin Firth stars in a stellar adaptation of the Michael Peterson case. HBO Max

“Gentleman Jack” Suranne Jones continues to shine in season two. HBO





Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.