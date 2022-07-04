1 firefighter injured, 2 residents displaced following Roslindale fire

The firefighter received minor injuries as a result of the blaze at 5 Marion St., the Boston Fire Department said in a series of tweets .

One firefighter was injured and two residents were displaced following a fire in Roslindale on Monday evening, officials said.

Boston firefighters responded to a fire on Marion Street in Roslindale Monday evening.

Firefighters went at about 5:30 p.m. to the Marion Street address and saw fire showing from the top floor of the two-and-a-half-story home, the department said. Photos shared by the fire department show the flames peeking through the roof of the building.

There was fire through the roof, and firefighters had to get ladders up high and around multiple wires, the department said.

Advertisement

“Ladder 29 even went through the back yard on the adjacent street to reach the building,” one of the tweets said.

The heavy fire was knocked down by about 6:10 p.m., the department said in a tweet.

Damages are estimated to be about $400,000. The incident remains under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.