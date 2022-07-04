2 hospitalized after shooting at country club in Randolph

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting at Mojitos Country Club in Randolph, police said Monday night.
Police are investigating the shooting at 44 Mazzeo Drive and the area has been closed off to traffic, police Chief Anthony Marag said in a news release.
“There is no active threat to the community,” Marag said.
The shooting happened at about 8 p.m. The Randolph Fire Department took two victims to a Boston-area hospital, Marag said.
Residents should expect to see “a significant police presence while the investigation is ongoing,” Marag said.
Police from Braintree, Milton, Stoughton, Holbrook, Weymouth, and Avon assisted on the scene, along with Massachusetts State Police, Marag said.
Advertisement
Tonya Alanez can be reached at tonya.alanez@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @talanez.