5 innovators to watch in Rhode Island

Small businesses and entrepreneurs in the Ocean State have come up with some truly innovative ideas. Here’s a look at a few we’ve featured recently in Globe Rhode Island’s Innovators Q&A column.

The Boston Globe’s weekly Ocean State Innovators column features a Q&A with Rhode Island innovators who are starting new businesses and nonprofits, conducting groundbreaking research, and reshaping the state’s economy. Send tips and suggestions to reporter Alexa Gagosz at alexa.gagosz@globe.com .

During the pandemic, homes became multi-functional spaces: With people working and children studying from home, traditional living areas were transformed into offices, classrooms, and quarantine quarters. Andrew Naperotic and his wife were both attempting to work from home while their three young children were being homeschooled.

“The house was just chaos,” said Naperotic, who is originally from Australia. “The discipline was gone.”

He was inspired to try to find a solution. His Bristol-based company, ADDASPACE, recycles discontinued shipping containers and manufactures them into dwelling units. The containers can become freestanding home offices, guest bedrooms, she-sheds, man caves, home gyms or yoga studios. Read the Q&A here.

Maggie Bachenberg is the founder of Pointz, a new micromobility GPS app that safely navigates bike and scooter rides through cities. Maggie Bachenberg

2. Bike and scooter riders, rejoice: Pointz helps navigate rides through cities safely

Maggie Bachenberg got into cycling during a cross country bike trip during her gap year after high school.

“During the trip, I noticed how difficult it was to choose my routes, especially when going through big cities,” she told the Globe. “Once I arrived at college, I knew I wanted to do something entrepreneurial, yet related to cycling.”

Bachenberg created Pointz, a new mircomobility GPS app that navigates bike and scooter rides through cities safely. She now serves as the company’s chief executive.

“The idea of Pointz, as it is now, evolved from learning about the challenges of over 200 bike and scooter riders in addition to the riding experience of my co-founder Trisha Ballakur and myself,” she said. Read the Q&A here.

A Rhode Island student is learning how to use VR, code, and tell stories using technology in after-school clubs at Winners Circle VR. XR Academy

3. Teaching R.I. kids how to tell stories using virtual reality and code

Juan Rodriguez lost his brother to gun violence in 2014. Now a local teacher at Hope High School in Providence, he’s committed to finding after-school and summertime activities for local kids. In 2019, he launched Winners Circle XR, an organization that offers both after- and in-school programs, starting in the fifth grade, that teaches students how to use VR and other technology tools to tell stories. Read the Q&A here.

Eliza Sternlicht, left, and Jack Schaeffer are the co-founders of MediCircle, a startup that is revolutionizing cancer care equity. Ashley Oelrich

4. Startup gets unused cancer drugs to patients in need

Of the 1.8 million Americans diagnosed with cancer each year, more than 60 percent report that cost is a barrier to care. And nearly half of those patients are forced to take drastic measures — such as spending less on food and clothing — to be able to afford their treatments. Eliza Sternlicht and Jack Schaeffer, the co-founders of MediCircle, are looking to revolutionize health care equity by minimizing waste. The startup connects unopened medications to patients in need. Read the Q&A here.

Haven Box, founded by Brandie Leach, is a newly formed Rhode Island nonprofit that provides much needed comfort after survivors of sexual violence are examined in the hospital. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

5. Haven Box offers comfort after survivors of sexual violence leave the hospital

In 2021, nearly 90 sexual assault examinations were performed in hospitals across Rhode Island. After those exams, which can be intrusive and last for hours, victims are often discharged from a hospital wearing scrubs or hospital gowns because their clothing was collected for evidence. So Brandie Leach, a social worker and advocate for victims of domestic and sexual violence, started Haven Box, a new Rhode Island-based nonprofit that provides “comfort boxes” to survivors before they are discharged from the hospital. Read the Q&A here.

