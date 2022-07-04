fb-pixel Skip to main content

Authorities searching Upper Mystic Lake for missing boater

By Breanne Kovatch Globe Correspondent,Updated July 4, 2022, 15 minutes ago

Authorities are searching Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester after receiving reports of a boater who was missing from his craft Monday evening, officials said.

The man, who is in his 50s, was reported missing at about 5:50 p.m. near the Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach in Winchester, said State Police spokesman David Procopio.

State Police’s Air Wing and Dive Team responded and were still actively searching the area as of about 7:40 p.m., Procopio said. Patrols were also there to help with scene security, he added.

A dive team from Stoneham and the Winchester Fire Department also responded, said Winchester Police Sergeant Horst Filtzer.

No further information was immediately available.

Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.

