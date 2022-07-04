Authorities searching Upper Mystic Lake for missing boater

Authorities are searching Upper Mystic Lake in Winchester after receiving reports of a boater who was missing from his craft Monday evening, officials said.

The man, who is in his 50s, was reported missing at about 5:50 p.m. near the Medford Boat Club and Shannon Beach in Winchester, said State Police spokesman David Procopio.

State Police’s Air Wing and Dive Team responded and were still actively searching the area as of about 7:40 p.m., Procopio said. Patrols were also there to help with scene security, he added.