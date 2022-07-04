Boston man, 63, rescued off Mount Monadnock after headfirst fall

Gary Cohen was heading down White Dot Trail on Thursday afternoon when he fell, and conservation officers with the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department were called to his aid, according to a press release posted over the weekend .

A 63-year-old Boston man was rescued from Mount Monadnock after he fell headfirst while descending from the summit.

Due to the nature of the injuries Cohen sustained, rescuers elected to use a helicopter to bring him to safety, the release said.

Cohen was carried by a team that included volunteers and rangers to a landing zone near the summit, and he was flown to Elliot Hospital in Manchester for treatment, the release said. The extent of his injuries was unknown.

Advertisement

“This incident is a good reminder to know your limits and when to turn back,” the release said.

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.