A Fourth of July tradition returns to the Esplanade, and so do the crowds

For many waiting in line — and for the city itself — the day marks the return of a beloved tradition, one that was put on hold amid a prolonged and unpredictable pandemic.

Crowds returned to the Esplanade Monday morning, lining up in lawn chairs to await the opening of the gates for the first Fourth of July extravaganza at the Boston’s Hatch Shell since 2019.

”There are three rules: we don’t talk about fight club, we don’t talk about Bruno, and we don’t talk about Fourth of July plans,” said TC Jones IV, the first person in line, who’s been coming to Boston’s Independence Day festivities since 1994.

Advertisement

While Jones wouldn’t say quite how early he staked out his spot — “it was dark, let’s just say that” — he and his companions said they’ve been regulars at the Boston Pops event for decades, waiting for hours at the front of the line to ensure a good spot on the grass for the concert later in the evening.

Get Metro Headlines The 10 top local news stories from metro Boston and around New England delivered daily. Enter Email Sign Up

Around him was a group of several other diehard fans, many of whom he’s become friends with over time. He drove in from Virginia; others came from Ohio and around Massachusetts. They recalled that one year, people in their group came in from 14 different states.

Being back at the Esplanade after missing two years for the pandemic means being with family and feeling at home, they said.

”You know that old friend that you have that you don’t get to see very often, but even when you see them, it’s like you never missed a beat, like it was yesterday? That’s what this event is,” said John Bonaccorso, 48, who’s been coming here since 1976.

Over the years, they said they’ve seen security get amped up at the event and that the line has slowly been pushed back, first after the 9/11 attacks and then again after the Boston Marathon. Jones, however, said the Hatch has always felt like “the safest place in the world.”

Advertisement

Samm Schinker doesn’t remember the first time they came to Boston Pops. At almost 21 years old, Schinker is a veteran of the event and has been a regular visitor since first attending when they were less than a year old.

Since then, the Ohio native has only missed four years of the annual event: one for a wedding, one for a family trip to the Grand Canyon, and two for the pandemic.

”The energy of it can’t be beat,” Schinker said. “The only thing that will stop me from being here is death. Y’all can hold me to that too, I will be here until I die.”

Still, Schinker wasn’t sure they were going to come this year. They pointed to recent decisions from the Supreme Court, saying that they felt it was “difficult to celebrate a day of freedom when those freedoms are slowly being revoked.”

”It was a difficult decision to come up because part of me was like, why am I celebrating? But at the same time, being here, I’m not going to want to be anywhere else,” they said.

Their sister, Emily Schinker, said she felt “emotional” as she walked around the Esplanade yesterday while hearing the Pops practice. It reminded her why she came out despite feeling inner turmoil about recent Court decisions.

Advertisement

”It’s important to remember that we are Americans, and even when we have to fight for our rights every day, they’re worth fighting for — this country, this dream is worth fighting for,” Emily said.

Ben Crockett and Colleen Yee had a lot in common with others at the front of the line They sat on lawn chairs, they had been there since 4 a.m., and they came loaded with coffee, knowing they had a long day ahead.

Unlike many other attendees, however, this year’s festivities will be the their first. The couple came in from Seattle and planned to celebrate their Fourth of July weekend with family in the city. Their trip to Boston is the first vacation they’ve taken since the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple said.

”We’ve somehow dodged [COVID-19] the last two and a half years so we’re hoping that luck will continue,” Yee said.

Anjali Huynh can be reached at anjali.huynh@globe.com.Follow her on Twitter @anjalihuynh.