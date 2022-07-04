Man struck by boat propeller off Cape Cod, suffers serious injuries

A 31-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a boat propeller in the waters off Cape Cod over the weekend.
The propeller of the running engine sliced the man’s leg while he was out in Barnstable Harbor on Sunday evening, according to the Barnstable Fire Department.
Officials responded to the incident around 5:14 p.m., where they found the man suffering severe injuries.
The man applied a tourniquet to his leg to help stem blood loss prior to first responders arriving on the scene, said Chris Beal, deputy chief of the Barnstable Fire Department. A commercial grade military tourniquet was applied upon their arrival, said Brian Tyson, captain of the department.
Advertisement
A medical helicopter airlifted the victim to the Rhode Island Hospital trauma center to be treated for his wounds.
The incident is under investigation by the Massachusetts State Environmental Police.
Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.