Rash of shootings across Boston overnight leaves at least 11 injured, with one in critical condition

One person was in critical condition Monday morning, while another was in serious but stable condition, Watson said. The majority of the victims have non-life-threatening injuries..

Police were called to the scene of approximately six reported incidents spanning from Dorchester to the South End to Hyde Park from Sunday night through Monday morning, Officer Andre Watson said. The Fourth of July weekend has historically seen spikes in violence, he added.

A spate of overnight shootings across several Boston neighborhoods has left at least 11 people injured, with police responding to the violence into the early morning hours, a department spokesperson said.

The first shooting occurred around 10:42 p.m. on Sunday, he said. Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 50 Woodbole Ave. in Mattapan, where they located a juvenile male suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was transported to an area hospital for treatment, Watson said. The incident remains under investigation.

Less than twenty minutes later at 10:58 p.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 18 Greenville St. in Roxbury, he said. Police located an adult male victim suffering from serious injuries due to a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was last listed in serious but stable condition, Watson said.

Officers on the scene observed seeing a vehicle leaving the area, he said. After allegedly initially failing to stop for police, the vehicle was stopped in the area of St. James Street.

The adult male operator was found to be suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, and he was transported to a local hospital for treatment. He is currently in police custody on firearm charges for a gun that was allegedly located, Watson said.

Both incidents remains under investigation. Watson said it is not known at this time whether the man in custody had any involvement with the shooting on Greenville Street.

Nearly half of the victims who suffered gunshot wounds were reported to have come from an early morning incident at the intersection of Bailey Street and Dorchester Avenue, Watson said.

Officers responded to the scene in Dorchester at 12:15 a.m. for a report of multiple people shot. Police located three victims on the scene who were all suffering non-life threatening gunshots wounds, Watson said. They were all transported to an area hospital. A fourth victim walked into a hospital for treatment.

No arrests have been made in connection with the Dorchester shooting and the incident remains under investigation, Watson said.

Police also responded to another shooting shortly after around 12:26 a.m. in the area of 37 Monsignor Reynolds in the South End, where they located a person shot with non-life-threatening injuries, Watson said. That individual was transported to a hospital and the incident remains under investigation.

A couple of hours later, around 2:19 a.m., Watson said, police responded to the area of 17 Elizabeth St. in Mattapan, where they located an adult male victim suffering from serious life-threatening injuries as a result of a gunshot wound.

“The homicide unit as well as the crime scene response unit was called out due to the nature of the injuries,” he said. “The person remains in critical condition at this time.”

An adult male victim was also transported to Boston Medical Center around 2:23 a.m. with the report of a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, he said. No information was immediately available on where that incident occurred.

Later Monday morning, officers were called to 195 Garfield Ave. in Hyde Park over a report of shots fired. They located multiple casings from fireworks, Watson said. An adult female victim also reported that a bullet had entered her apartment.

The woman was grazed by the bullet and was treated on the scene by Boston Emergency Medical Services, but she refused transport to a hospital for further treatment, he said.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu decried the violence and told reporters that investigations are underway into each of these incidents.

”My heart goes out to all the family members who were impacted by unnecessary and unacceptable violence in our city,” Wu said. “We are working every day to make sure that Boston is a city where everyone is supported, connected to opportunity and can ensure accountability for what happens.”

Shannon Larson can be reached at shannon.larson@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @shannonlarson98.