The ultimate Fourth of July parade is back in full force in Bristol, R.I.

By Amanda Milkovits Globe Staff,Updated July 4, 2022, 21 minutes ago
BRISTOL, R.I. — The 237th annual Fourth of July parade was back in full force, as thousands of attendees dressed in red, white, and blue lined the streets to celebrate Independence Day, capping off nearly two weeks of concerts and events.

Here’s what it was like to be there:

