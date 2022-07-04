The ultimate Fourth of July parade is back in full force in Bristol, R.I.

BRISTOL, R.I. — The 237th annual Fourth of July parade was back in full force, as thousands of attendees dressed in red, white, and blue lined the streets to celebrate Independence Day, capping off nearly two weeks of concerts and events.
Here’s what it was like to be there:
Young women along the route. pic.twitter.com/ZD63EwSeU1— Amanda Milkovits (@AmandaMilkovits) July 4, 2022
The Bristolians who make the magic happen. pic.twitter.com/SPBuHkeJMd— Amanda Milkovits (@AmandaMilkovits) July 4, 2022
Mount Hope High School represented at Bristol #FourthofJuly pic.twitter.com/zd6r5SAQgP— Amanda Milkovits (@AmandaMilkovits) July 4, 2022
Yes, that’s Governor @DanMcKeeRI trying to get the Bristol #FourthofJuly parade crowd to its feet. pic.twitter.com/tEHWVgUmwr— Amanda Milkovits (@AmandaMilkovits) July 4, 2022
From the mariachi band to Clydesdales, Bristol #FourthofJuly parade had it all. pic.twitter.com/nfKNHezy25— Amanda Milkovits (@AmandaMilkovits) July 4, 2022
Finally, how to get a date at Bristol #FourthofJuly Parade in three acts. (Yes, the guy on the truck got her number.) pic.twitter.com/ZYQA28HofU— Amanda Milkovits (@AmandaMilkovits) July 4, 2022
