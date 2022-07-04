Warm weather and bright sunshine will make for a ‘just about perfect’ Fourth of July

As you slather on the sunscreen at the beach, the golf course, or just hanging outside, you might want to impress your friends by noting this morning was aphelion. This is the moment of the year at which the Earth makes its farthest pass by the sun. You can further impress them by letting them know Earth makes its closest past on Jan. 4, which is called perihelion.

This Fourth of July the weather will be just about perfect, with temperatures in the low- to mid-80s cooling to the 70s at the coast this afternoon with abundant sunshine.

This is a big week for vacationers, and the weather is going to cooperate nearly the entire time. One of the things about a drought summer is that you don’t have any extended wet weather, and this keeps everyone who wants to take advantage of the nice weather in a good mood.

In addition to the dry weather this summer, we’ve been kept out of any extended bouts of humidity so far. The lack of moisture has contributed to a lack of shower activity as well.

If you’re wondering about any showers, there is the chance for a few on Tuesday night or early Wednesday before sunshine and more dry weather return for the end of the week, perhaps lasting into the weekend. It will remain warm as well. Thursday will be a particularly nice day if you are trying to pick one to take off.