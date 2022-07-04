Can’t discuss shocks to world economy without mentioning climate

I read the recent front-page article “Grim news on inflation, growth transcends US: ‘Once in a lifetime’ shocks take their toll on world economic outlook” expecting to see the words “climate change” buried in paragraphs three or four.

Instead, the phrase is not mentioned at all, as if the extreme weather and resource conflicts we are experiencing are random, unforeseeable acts of God that just happen to be clustering right now.

But that is not the case. The atmosphere, oceans, and forests that balance our climate are the true global commodities that we need to stop overusing, polluting, and destroying. We need a global market that strongly recognizes the true cost of carbon and encourages local production and conservative use of food and energy. That’s the kind of globalization that would start to balance out the “unique” shocks of these times.