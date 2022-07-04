His kin’s work led to creation of the Pill, and he fears Justice Thomas’s next move

When Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas tossed off references to Griswold v. Connecticut as one of the precedent-setting cases he believes should be reviewed and possibly reversed by the court’s conservative majority, my stomach clenched (“Thomas finds the spotlight — wanted or not,” Page A1, June 26).

There is no world in which couples who enjoy a healthy, active sex life should be forced to take a pregnancy to term because they cannot acquire safe methods of contraception. None.

My interest in Griswold is personal because my grandfather, Dr. John Rock, a Brookline resident for many years and a New England resident his entire 94 years, was one of the people, along with Dr. Gregory Pincus, whose work in addressing infertility led to the creation of the Pill in 1958 and its approval by the Food and Drug Administration in 1961. Grampa never made a dime off his service to humanity because he felt it was unethical to make money off of a natural biological function such as reproduction.