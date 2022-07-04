Game 80: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes for a 4th of July matinee at Fenway Park

The Red Sox benefitted from a costly error by Cubs pitcher Rowan Wick in the 11th inning to salvage one victory on Sunday in their three-game weekend series at the Chicago Cubs.

On Monday, the Red Sox open a seven-game homestand vs. the Rays. The next two weeks look very similar for the Red Sox, with a series against the Rays to start each week and a series against the Yankees to end the week. The only real difference is this week it is three games against the Rays and four against the Yankees, while next week is four vs. Tampa and three vs. New York. Then comes the break for the All-Star Game.