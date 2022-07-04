Game 80: Rays at Red Sox lineups and pregame notes for a 4th of July matinee at Fenway Park

The Red Sox benefitted from a costly error by Cubs pitcher Rowan Wick in the 11th inning to salvage one victory on Sunday in their three-game weekend series at the Chicago Cubs.
On Monday, the Red Sox open a seven-game homestand vs. the Rays. The next two weeks look very similar for the Red Sox, with a series against the Rays to start each week and a series against the Yankees to end the week. The only real difference is this week it is three games against the Rays and four against the Yankees, while next week is four vs. Tampa and three vs. New York. Then comes the break for the All-Star Game.
Lefthander Austin Davis will be the Red Sox’ starter for a bullpen game on Sunday. He’ll be opposed by lefty Jalen Beeks, who was drafted by the Red Sox in the 12th round in 2014 and traded in 2018 in the deal that brought Nate Eovaldi to Boston.
Lineups
RAYS (43-36): TBA
Pitching: LHP Jalen Beeks (1-1, 2.70 ERA)
RED SOX (44-35): TBA
Pitching: LHP Austin Davis (1-1, 2.45 ERA)
Time: 1:35 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Davis: Ji-Man Choi 0-2, Yandy Díaz 1-1, Kevin Kiermaier 0-1, Josh Lowe 0-2, Francisco Mejía 1-1, Brett Phillips 0-1, Harold Ramírez 0-3, Taylor Walls 0-1
Red Sox vs. Beeks: Xander Bogaerts 1-4, Jackie Bradley Jr. 0-9, Rafael Devers 1-6, J.D. Martinez 3-7, Kevin Plawecki 0-4, Alex Verdugo 1-3, Christian Vázquez 0-2
Stat of the day: The Red Sox lead MLB in doubles with 184. They have 23 more than second-place Toronto.
Notes: The Red Sox begin a 14-game stretch against only American League East rivals on Monday ... Tampa Bay enters Monday a game behind the Red Sox for first place in the wild-card standings ... The Red Sox and Rays have played just three times in 2022, splitting a pair of one-run games before the Rays earned the series victory on April 24 ... Michael Wacha was scheduled to start for Boston, but manager Alex Cora said following Sunday’s extra-innings win over the Chicago Cubs that Wacha would not not play. “[Wacha has] a heavy arm, kind of like tired,” Cora said ... Tampa Bay has scored 24 runs on 41 hits in winning its past three games, including Sunday’s 7-3 win over Toronto that included a six-run fifth inning.
