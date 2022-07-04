Juan Soto dodges injury, says MRI on calf came back clean

Soto was not in Washington’s starting lineup Monday, but he pinch hit in the eighth and drew a walk during a 3-2 loss to Miami. He has 68 walks and 62 hits this season for the Nats, who at 29-53 are a distant last in the National League East.

“Everything was fine,” Soto said. “We gonna be good. They said it’s just a little tight, so just going to take a couple days and see how it goes.”

Juan Soto said an MRI on his left calf showed no damage after he left the Washington Nationals game Sunday against the Miami Marlins because of tightness, and he plans to take the situation day by day.

Advertisement

The 23-year-old star felt something tighten up behind his left knee and in his calf after making a throw in right field in the top of the third inning Sunday. He exited after running the bases and getting involved in a rundown in the bottom of the fourth.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

“It didn’t feel that well, so I just take the decision to pull out of the game and make sure everything’s fine before I keep going and make it worse,” Soto said. “You don’t want to go out of the game that easy. I want to be out there, I want to give my 100 percent, so I wanted to try.”

In the game, a rare 11:05 a.m. start in Washington, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer off the foul pole in the 10th inning, the Marlins completing a sweep and beating the Nationals for the 12th time in 13 games this year. Miami is 26-39 against the rest of the majors.

The Nationals grounded into three double plays, adding to their major league-leading total of 80 this season. Also Monday, the Washington Post reported that in recent weeks, two potential ownership groups who would buy the team from the Lerner family — in charge since 2006 — visited in person, touring Nationals Park and sitting through presentations from high-level club staff in baseball and business. Another such in-person meeting with a third group is reportedly scheduled for later this month.

Advertisement

Teenage daughter of Blue Jays coach killed in boating accident

Julia Budzinski, the 17-year-old daughter of Toronto Blue Jays first base coach Mark Budzinski, died in a boating accident in Virginia over the weekend, authorities said Monday.

She was one of two girls who fell off a tube being pulled behind a boat on the James River in Richmond on Saturday, a Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources spokesperson said. As the boat operator returned to get the girls out of the water, the boat hit a wave, causing it to be pushed on top of Budzinski and striking her with the propeller. She was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Pearson said no foul play is suspected and alcohol was not a factor.

Mark Budzinski left the Blue Jays in the third inning of the second game of the team’s doubleheader against the Rays on Saturday after learning of his daughter’s death. The Blue Jays later issued a statement saying he would take some time away from the team to grieve with his family.

A moment of silence was held at Rogers Centre before Sunday’s series finale.

Inside-the-park home run for Seiya Suzuki in Cubs return

Cubs rookie outfielder Seiya Suzuki was activated from the injured list after missing about five weeks with a sprained left ring finger and promptly cracked a ninth-inning, inside-the-park home run for Chicago in Milwaukee. Suzuki, 27, signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Cubs in March after starring for the Hiroshima Toyo Carp of Japan’s Central League. With the game tied, 1-1, Suzuki ripped a 2-and-0 Josh Hader fastball off the wall in left-center, the ball caroming away from center fielder Orlando Arcia . . . Atlanta activated outfielder Eddie Rosario and lefthanded reliever Tyler Matzek from the injured list before its game against St. Louis, with Rosario getting the start in left field. Rosario was placed on the injured list on April 25 due to blurred vision and a swollen right retina. He had a procedure to repair the condition. He hit only .068 in 44 at-bats before landing on the injured list after hitting a combined .259 with 14 homers with Cleveland and Atlanta in 2021. The Braves will have a surplus of outfielders when Adam Duvall returns after being hit by a pitch on his left hand on Saturday. Manager Brian Snitker said Duvall “is still going to be a couple days before he can swing.” Matzek was placed on the injured list on May 17 with left shoulder inflammation . . . Jorge Mateo limped to first base when Matt Moore hit him near the left knee with the bases loaded in the 10th inning, and Baltimore (37-44) reached the season’s halfway point by coming from behind late to beat Texas, 7-6. Rookie Adley Rutschman, who began the day in an 0-for-18 skid, tied the score against Joe Barlow with a two-out RBI double in the ninth that hit off the right-field wall. The O’s are 23-20 following a 14-24 start . . . Garrett Hill won his major league debut by pitching six impressive innings, Miguel Cabrera delivered a two-run single, and host Detroit beat Cleveland, 4-1, to open the Guardians’ third doubleheader in seven days. Cabrera’s single in the first inning gave the Tigers a 2-0 lead and put him at 3,060 hits, tying Craig Biggio for 25th on the all-time list. His 1,831 RBIs tied him with Manny Ramirez.