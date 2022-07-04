Starting pitching is a problem for the Red Sox, but three relievers were the solution on Monday

Like Betsy Ross with a flag, the Sox stitched together a plan for Independence Day that worked. They used three pitchers to beat the Rays, 4-0, before a sellout crowd of 36,473 at Fenway Park.

Monday’s problem was the absence of Michael Wacha, who was scratched from his start against the Tampa Bay Rays because of a sore arm.

Starting pitching, a strength for the Red Sox this season, has become a day-to-day guessing game because of injuries.

Austin Davis, Kutter Crawford, and John Schreiber held the Rays to two hits and struck out 11 to start an important stretch of games against division opponents.

Advertisement

Crawford (2-2) carried the heaviest load, throwing 82 pitches over 5 1/3 innings. The rookie righthander left the game in the eighth inning to a well-deserved ovation from the sun-splashed fans.

Schreiber finished the game for his third save.

The Rays also used an opener, Jalen Beeks. The former Red Sox prospect pitched two scoreless innings. Josh Fleming retired the first five batters he faced before Trevor Story homered to center.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Story launched a sinker over the home bullpen into the first row of the bleachers. It was his 13th of the season and ended a string of 123 at-bats without a homer for the Sox that dated back to Friday.

Christian Arroyo, starting at shortstop in place of an injured Xander Bogaerts, led off the bottom of the fifth inning with a double to left.

With Arroyo on third and two outs, Rafael Devers grounded to second. Isaac Parades booted the ball. Arroyo scored on what was charitably ruled a single.

Singles by Devers, J.D. Martinez, and Christian Vazquez loaded the bases in the eighth. Fleming had a play at the plate when Alex Verdugo tapped a ball back to the mound but he didn’t get his glove down.

Advertisement

The error made it 3-0.

Calvin Faucher replaced Fleming and allowed an RBI single by Franchy Cordero. With a chance for more, Arroyo grounded into a double play.









Peter Abraham can be reached at peter.abraham@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @PeteAbe.