Fourth crew member rescued after engineering ship sinks

HONG KONG (AP) — A fourth crew member has been rescued Monday after a storm sunk an engineering vessel two days earlier, according to a Chinese state broadcaster.

The crew member’s situation is stable and rescue work is still ongoing, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The latest rescued crew was part of a 30-strong crew on board the Fujing 001, a China-registered floating crane, that was involved in building several offshore wind farms, according to local media reports.