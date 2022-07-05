What will the future hold for Hulu’s ‘Maggie’?

Hulu is premiering a new sitcom on Wednesday that’s a “How I Met Your Mother” wannabe. “Maggie” reaches for similar qualities — ensemble warmth, an emphasis on romance, and plenty of specific callbacks. But it’s not as good or tightly written as “How I Met Your Mother” was during its first seasons. The show is pleasant enough, thanks to a strong supporting cast, and it’s worlds better than Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father.” But with so many good series out there now, “Maggie” does not compel.

The gimmick — which sometimes feels cutesy — is that Maggie (Rebecca Rittenhouse), our heroine, is a psychic. When she touches a person, she gets glimpses of their future — images that she then interprets, sometimes rightly, other times very wrongly indeed. That can make dating complicated, since she sometimes sees the end of a relationship at its very beginning, and it has left her cynical. We watch this all play out once Maggie meets Ben (David Del Rio), who quickly becomes her will-they-or-won’t-they love interest for, I imagine, the length of the series. Naturally, Ben winds up living downstairs from Maggie, but with another woman.