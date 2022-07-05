Airlines: SAS files for bankruptcy

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — Scandinavian Airlines on Tuesday filed for bankruptcy in the United States, warning a walkout by 1,000 pilots a day earlier had put the future of the carrier at risk. The move adds to the likelihood of travel chaos across Europe as the summer vacation period begins. The Stockholm-based SAS airline group said it had “voluntarily filed for Chapter 11 in the U.S., a legal process for financial restructuring conducted under US federal court supervision.” Filing for Chapter 11 in New York puts civil litigation on hold while the business reorganizes its finances. SAS said that its operations and flight schedule will be unaffected by the announcement. — Associated Press

BEER

CEOs ask Biden to drop aluminum tariffs

The chief executive officers of major beer makers are asking President Biden to suspend aluminum tariffs that have cost the industry more than $1.4 billion since 2018. The beer industry uses more than 41 billion aluminum cans annually, according to a Beer Institute letter to the White House dated July 1. “These tariffs reverberate throughout the supply chain, raising production costs for aluminum end-users and ultimately impacting consumer prices,” according to the letter signed by the CEOs of Anheuser-Busch, Molson Coors, Constellation Brands Inc.’s beer division, and Heineken USA. — Bloomberg News

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter.





LEGAL

Smithfield Foods settles lawsuit over pork prices

OMAHA — Smithfield Foods will pay restaurants and caterers $42 million to settle a lawsuit that accused the giant meat producer of conspiring to inflate pork prices, which will likely only add to concerns about how the lack of competition in the industry affects meat prices. Previously, Smithfield settled with a different group of pork buyers for $83 million, and JBS agreed to pay the restaurants and caterers $12.75 million in the pork lawsuit. Earlier this year, JBS also said it would pay $52.5 million to settle a similar beef price-fixing lawsuit. — Associated Press

CURRENCY

Euro falls to two-decade low against the dollar

The euro fell to a 20-year low against the US dollar Tuesday as fears about the European economy weighed heavily on thecurrency. This was the most prominent sign of renewed economic worries around the world, which were also reflected in stocks wobbling and oil prices falling sharply. The euro’s move brought it closer to parity with the dollar, with one euro trading for about $1.025, its lowest level since 2002. Many analysts have said it is only a matter of time before the euro reaches a one-to-one exchange rate with the dollar as European economies struggle with high inflation, labor unrest, and turmoil in energy markets. — New York Times





WORKPLACE

Dutch parliament makes remote work a legal right

The Dutch parliament approved legislation to establish work-from-home as a legal right, making the Netherlands one of the first countries to grant remote working flexibility by law. The legislation was approved by the lower house of the bicameral parliament of the Netherlands on Tuesday. It still needs a nod from the Dutch senate before its final adoption. The law forces employers to consider employee requests to work from home as long as their professions allow it. The pandemic has fueled a shift in attitudes about work, with many workers seeking to maintain some of the flexibility they’ve experienced over the last two years. But with companies seeking to respond to surging demand as the pandemic recedes, the topic has become increasingly polarizing issue. Last month, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk issued an ultimatum for staff at the company to return to the office — or leave. — Bloomberg News

LABOR

Mail managers latest to strike in UK

Royal Mail managers across the UK will strike later this month over job and pay cuts, the Unite union said, as the country’s fraught labor situation worsens. Britain’s postal service has a plan to cut 700 jobs and slash pay by as much as $8,400, the union representing the managers said in an e-mailed statement Tuesday. About 2,400 managers are expected to take part in the strike July 20-22, according to the group. The planned actions will worsen the UK’s labor woes during what’s been termed a summer of discontent, with rail workers, airline employees, barristers, and others either walking off their jobs or threatening to do so as the cost of living soars. — Bloomberg News





LABOR

HarperCollins workers vote to strike if demands are not met

The union representing more than 250 HarperCollins workers says those employees have overwhelmingly voted to strike if the publisher doesn’t meet contract demands. The United Auto Workers Local 2110 said that 99 percent of the workers, mostly women, voted to authorize a strike in a bid to secure better pay and benefits, additional diversity, and stronger union protection. The employees work across editorial, sales, publicity, design, legal, and marketing departments. Workers say their average salary of $55,000 is not enough to keep up with inflation nor meet the cost of living in the cities where they work. The union says annual salaries start at $45,000. “Most of us earn low salaries that are unlivable in major cities like New York and Boston,” said Laura Harshberger, a senior production editor and the union chairperson. HarperCollins is based in New York City. UAW Local 2110 wants HarperCollins to include in the bargaining unit employees from the Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Books and Media division, which it acquired just over a year ago. It also wants the company to recognize the seniority of New York staff brought over from HMH. — Associated Press

AUTOMOTIVE

Ford sales up due to pickups

Ford sales jumped 31.5 percent in June thanks to big gains from its top-selling pickup-truck line, including the electric F-150 Lightning. Deliveries of F-Series trucks rose 26.3 percent from a year ago, Ford said in a statement. The automaker’s gains were in stark contrast to an industrywide slump in June. The Lightning, in its second month on the market, booked 1,837 sales as Ford’s overall EV sales rose 76.6 percent from a year ago, making it the second-best seller of plug-in models behind Tesla. — Bloomberg News





CURRENCY

Bank of England says crypto should be regulated more

The Bank of England said a $2 trillion plunge in the value of crypto assets underscores vulnerabilities in the market and the need for tougher law enforcement and regulation. The market capitalization of digital assets has tumbled to about $900 billion from a peak of almost $3 trillion in late 2021, the BOE’s Financial Policy Committee said Tuesday. The “extreme volatility” in recent months revealed weakness in the market including liquidity mismatches that led to fire sales, and participants unwinding leveraged positions. — Bloomberg News

SOCIAL MEDIA

Twitter sues India over content blocking

Twitter said Tuesday that it has sued the Indian government, pushing back against recent orders to remove content and block accounts within the country. The suit, filed in the Karnataka High Court in Bangalore, comes after a government threat to initiate criminal proceedings against Twitter executives if they failed to comply, the company said. Twitter had been given a deadline of Monday to block dozens of accounts and posts from view within India. It did so, but then sought judicial relief. — New York Times



