Grace Lee will lead M&T Bank’s Greater Boston expansion

In April, Buffalo-based M&T Bank promoted Lee to be its Eastern Massachusetts regional president. This promotion follows the company’s $8 billion acquisition of People’s United Bank , where Lee had been working since 2014. Lee said she and M&T will continue their outreach to immigrants and other communities that do not traditionally interact with financial institutions. She said she plans to help ensure M&T offers financial empowerment, education, and other resources to these individuals and families, particularly newcomers struggling to learn the language and the culture here.

While Grace Lee has become one of Boston’s most prominent bankers, she remains a civil activist at heart.

Advertisement

“We had been doing it at People’s intuitively but M&T actually institutionalized it,” Lee said. “The things we’ve been doing are so much more scalable now because M&T has entire divisions devoted to this, rather than just one or two bankers.”

It’s a mission that reflects her upbringing in Southern California, as the daughter of two South Korean immigrants who were not strong English speakers. She lived through the 1992 riots that devastated much of Los Angeles’ Koreatown.

Get Innovation Beat Boston Globe tech reporters tell the story of the region's technology and innovation industry, highlighting key players, trends, and why they matter. Enter Email Sign Up

“Having that backdrop, I went to law school with this vision of being a civil rights activist,” Lee said.

Because of her passion for advocacy, Lee was encouraged to become a prosecutor with the Norfolk district attorney’s office after she graduated in 1995 from New England School of Law (now New England Law), and later became a civil rights attorney with the US Department of Education. After a stint in the private sector, she went to work in the Massachusetts state treasurer’s office in 2003, serving eight years under Tim Cahill and then Steve Grossman, and becoming an expert in state bonds and public finance. From there, she helped lead the public finance group at law firm Eckert Seamans, and then entered the banking sector by joining People’s, with a focus on government banking.

Advertisement

Lee said she’s undeterred by how competitive the banking market is in Greater Boston. While M&T had only a small presence here before acquiring Connecticut-based People’s United, People’s has been in the market for more than a decade, in part because of its acquisitions of Belmont Savings and Danversbank. (M&T now employs about 600 people in the state.) M&T, Lee said, relies on regional presidents like her to be attuned to the various needs of its numerous communities. It’s one reason Lee remains so involved herself, serving on boards for groups as varied as the Roxbury Community College Foundation, the Asian Task Force Against Domestic Violence, the New England Council, and the New England Legal Foundation.

“The truth of the matter is,” she added, “if you’re a bank, and you don’t care about the community, that bank is not going to survive that long.”

A businessman on Beacon Hill?

So will there be a candidate for governor the business community can get behind, with Charlie Baker not running again?

Republican Chris Doughty hopes to be that person, even though he’s not yet well known among many of the state’s business leaders. Until his recent retirement, the Harvard Business School grad led Capstan Atlantic, a metal parts manufacturer in Wrentham.

He is positioning himself as a taxpayer-friendly alternative to Attorney General Maura Healey, a Democrat and the front-runner in the governor’s race. First, he needs to get through a primary battle against Republican Geoff Diehl, a former state rep who has the endorsement of former president Donald Trump.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Doughty joined his running mate, Kate Campanale, alongside Taunton Mayor Shaunna O’Connell on the Taunton city green to trumpet a “Small Business Bill of Rights,” outlining the ways a Doughty-Campanale administration would be responsive to business concerns. (Campanale and O’Connell, also a Republican, previously served together in the House of Representatives.)

In his press conference, Doughty talked about the discouragement he’s hearing from local manufacturers. “Most of them have told us that if they could start over again, they would probably locate in a different state,” Doughty said. “This breaks my heart.”

Bolstering his name recognition could make him more appealing to business leaders. Along those lines, he now has a catchy new tagline that will help people remember his name — or at least how to pronounce it. He has ditched “You can count on Chris” and last week replaced it with “Keep more of your dough with Doughty.”

A hometown job at last

Event planner Rose Staram had almost given up on landing a large contract in her home city of Boston. As a small business owner who is Black, she couldn’t help but feel shut out at times.

That’s why she jumped at the opportunity to bid on a contract overseeing an event series, to enliven public spaces such as Post Office Square and City Hall Plaza, and to encourage more office workers to get out of their homes and back downtown. Mayor Michelle Wu’s administration issued the request for proposals in May, as part of a test of its “sheltered market program,” to reserve city contracts for women and people of color. In this case, two other bidders applied, but Staram’s Rosemark Production won the $300,000 job. (The test has gone well so far: Segun Idowu, Wu’s chief of economic inclusion, said he’s planning to expand the program citywide now.)

Advertisement

Staram said she almost missed the opportunity to bid, if two people hadn’t mentioned it to her. The first was Erica Smith, director of member services at the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce, and the second was Carrie Campbell, vice president of sales and service for the Red Sox.

Staram has run high-profile events before, helping former first lady Michelle Obama with a book tour and managing President Biden’s inaugural celebrations. But getting a job like this in her hometown is a special kind of milestone.

“I spent my whole career not working in Boston because I had more opportunities in places like D.C. and places like Atlanta,” Staram said. “For me to have to go through this special program to get this event, it’s kind of sad, but it’s also kind of good. This is just the beginning, I think. A lot of work is still needed.”

Panera IPO plans fall through

If you see Panera Brands chief executive Niren Chaudhary out and about in West Newton, show him some sympathy. He could use a few hugs right now. Or make that HUGS — as in the ticker symbol for USHG Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of New York restaurateur Danny Meyer’s Union Square Hospitality Group. HUGS, a special purpose acquisition company, planned to invest in Panera to coincide with Panera’s initial public offering. However, because of the recent stock market downturn, the two companies decided not to extend their investment agreement beyond its June 30 expiration date. (The news came out on Friday, the same day retailer Kohl’s said it’s calling off a sale to Franchise Group, citing similar reasoning.)

Advertisement

Panera, currently controlled by European investment group JAB Holding Co., said it still eventually expects an IPO — but after market conditions improve. Chaudhary said the company has tremendous respect for Meyer and the HUGS management team but the recent deterioration of capital markets has led Panera executives to realize an IPO may not be imminent, even though Panera is “as strong as ever.”

Had Panera, which has corporate offices in West Newton and suburban St. Louis, actually adopted HUGS as its ticker symbol, it would have joined several local companies with memorable ticker symbols. That lineup includes Gingko Bioworks (DNA), 908 Devices (MASS), and Werewolf Therapeutics (HOWL).

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.